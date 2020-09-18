Home / Creative Products / Toys

Celebrate 40th Anniversary of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ With This 1,267-Piece LEGO Set

By Jessica Stewart on September 18, 2020
AT AT Star Wars LEGO Set

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

It's been 40 years since George Lucas' iconic The Empire Strikes Back first landed on the silver screen. This sequel to the original Star Wars is the fifth film (chronologically) in the series; and to celebrate the anniversary, LEGO has released a special commemorative set. Any fan of the film will instantly recognize the Imperial AT-AT Walker from the Battle of Hoth, and now you can build your own with toy bricks.

The 1,267-piece LEGO set includes six minifigures—Luke Skywalker, General Veers, two AT-AT Drivers, and two Snowtroopers. Different parts of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up and there are even spring-loaded shooters. Fans of the film will appreciate details like the winch to pull up Luke Skywalker, who comes complete with a thermal detonator.

The AT-AT LEGO kit is geared for children 10 years and older and, of course, adult fans of The Empire Strikes Back. The set is just the latest in a long line of LEGO gear aimed at Star Wars fans. This includes everything from the Millennium Falcon and Imperial Star Destroyer to a brick figure of everyone's favorite wise green Jedi Master—Yoda. The AT-AT set retails for $159.99 and is now on sale via Amazon and the LEGO Store.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, LEGO has released an Imperial AT-AT Walker kit.

Star Wars Walker LEGO Set

The set comes complete with six Star Wars minifigs, including Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars Minifigs

The 1,267-piece set has parts that open, as well as a winch to pull up Luke Skywalker.

Empire Strikes Back LEGO SetEmpire Strikes Back LEGO SetAT AT Star Wars LEGO Set

h/t: [Mental Floss]

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

14 of the Coolest Lego Sets for Kids and Adults

Amazing LEGO Star Wars Sculpture Re-Imagines M. C. Escher’s Relativity

LEGO Debuts 4,784-Piece ‘Star Wars’ Set Reimagining the Empire’s Iconic Destroyer Ship

Star Wars Fan Spends a Year to Intricately Replicate the Millennium Falcon with 7,500 LEGO Blocks

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Shawl
by Shovava
$68.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

14 of the Coolest Lego Sets for Kids and Adults

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.