Home / Archeology

99-Million-Year-Old Baby Bird Feathers Study Sheds Light on Dinosaur Extinction

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 18, 2023
Feathers From 99 Million Years Ago Shed Light on Fate of Dinosaur

These tiny baby bird feathers preserved in amber since the Cretaceous period have enabled scientists to understand the effects of such feather features on survival for certain species. (Photo: Shundong Bi)

Birds may not seem like fascinating windows into the past, but for paleontologists our feathery friends are living relics. Birds have a direct line of continuity back to the age of the dinosaurs. Many varieties survived while the likes of the T-Rex went extinct through catastrophic events. But why the birds were able to survive is still a question for study. New papers suggest that the molting patterns of certain prehistoric species may have engineered their survival and shaped the biology of modern birds.

Birds molt their feathers in a process which replaces these valuable appendages made of keratin (what composes our fingernails). Like human children loosing baby teeth, this is the process by which baby birds get adult feathers. There are two types of bird molting patterns to consider. Altricial birds are born naked and kept warm by their parents’ body heat. Precocial birds are born with their own baby feathers. They all molt periodically, even in adulthood, a process which is very energy-draining. It can also make a bird vulnerable to temperature changes if (like altricial chicks) the bird simultaneous molts all its feathers. This is less protective than species who lose and replace feathers progressively over a molting period.

A recent study by Shundong Bi and Jingmai O’Connor examines baby bird feathers preserved in amber. An incredibly rare find, Chicago's Field Museum called them “the first definitive fossil evidence of juvenile molting.” The bird was likely an Enantiornithines type of bird, which was precocial. Yet, interestingly, the feathers present a slightly different story. “This specimen shows a totally bizarre combination of precocial and altricial characteristics,” says O’Connor. “All the body feathers are basically at the exact same stage in development, so this means that all the feathers started growing simultaneously, or near simultaneously.”

Elaborating further, O’Connor says, “Enantiornithines were the most diverse group of birds in the Cretaceous, but they went extinct along with all the other non-avian dinosaurs. When the asteroid hit, global temperatures would have plummeted and resources would have become scarce, so not only would these birds have even higher energy demands to stay warm, but they didn’t have the resources to meet them.”

O'Connor's work with Yosef Kiat on another paper suggests the relationship to modern birds. The pair tested over 600 modern bird skins from the Field Museum for active molting. “Among the sequentially molting birds,” Kiat explains, “we found dozens of specimens in an active molt, but among the simultaneous molters, we found hardly any.” This suggests that ancient birds may not have molted as often as their modern descendants. This difference in molting could suggest why some birds, more prepared to molt like modern creatures, may have survived the crises which ended the dinosaur.

“I don't think there's any one particular reason why the crown birds, the group that includes modern birds, survived,” O’Connor concludes. “I think it's a combination of characteristics. But I think it's becoming clear that molt may have been a significant factor in which dinosaurs were able to survive.”

Modern birds, the descendants of dinosaur species who survived the catastrophic extinction events, may have survived based on the style of molting of a given species.

Feathers From 99 Million Years Ago Shed Light on Fate of Dinosaur

Artist's rendition of a baby Enantiornithine bird. (Photo: Field Museum)

h/t: [Discover]

Related Articles:

Dinosaur Fossil of a Titanosaur Discovered in Argentina May Belong to the Largest Land Animal Ever

Man Finds 82-Foot-Long Dinosaur Fossil in His Backyard

110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Riverbed Emerge as Waters Recede

220-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprint Is Discovered by a 4-Year-Old

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rebellious Birds Are Now Stealing Anti-Bird Spikes and Making Nests With Them
Norwegian Family Discovers Bronze Age Rock Paintings on a Hike
12,000-Year-Old Bird Bone Flutes Mimic Ancient Bird Song
2,700-Year-Old Petroglyphs Are Discovered Under Moss in Sweden
New Study Suggests That Pre-Washing Rice Does Not Reduce Stickiness
Ancient Maya City Discovered Under Jungle Forests in Mexico After 1,000 Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Archeologists Discover ”Pizza” in an Ancient Pompeii Mural
Archeologists Excavate 4,000-Year-Old “Dutch Stonehenge” in the Netherlands
This Is What Antarctica Looks Like Beneath the Ice
DNA Study Reveals New Insight About Balto, the Legendary Sled Dog
Perfectly Preserved 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Sword Discovered in Germany
Roman Mausoleum With Mosaics Excavated in London

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.