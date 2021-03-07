Home / Photography / Underwater Photography

Real Flowers Submerged Underwater Blur the Line Between Photo and Painting

By Margherita Cole on March 7, 2021
Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Josephine”

Photographer Barbara Cole creates exquisite fine art photographs that blur the line between reality and a dream. In her newest series titled Appearances, she tries to find “connection during a time of separation.” She does this through flowers; specifically, their delicate forms and colors and the way in which they transform when submerged underwater.

Each flower in the series is celebrated in its own portrait. “Isolated from friends, loved ones, and my usual subject matter—the human form—these dreamlike portraits of anthropomorphized flora ask us to re-examine our notions of empathy and what it means to possess a form,” Cole tells My Modern Met. “By applying the language of haute couture to these flowers, Appearances explores the elegance and beauty inherent in all things.”

The soft and hazy effect of water wrapping around the contours of the flowers imbues the pictures with a wistful quality that is typical of Cole's photography style. As a result, all of the petals, leaves, and stems appear to bleed into the current of the water, transforming into one tender mirage.

You can view Appearances in person at the Bau-Xi Gallery in Toronto from April 10 to April 24, 2021, and keep up to date with Cole's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Photographer Barbara Cole captures the hazy forms of flowers submerged in water.

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Henrietta”

The series, entitled Appearances, “explores the beauty and elegance inherent in all things.”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Amilie”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Susannah”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Theodora”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Winifred”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Everly”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Gwendolyn”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Dorothea”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Constance”

Underwater Flower Photographs by Barbara Cole

“Lottie”

Barbara Cole: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Barbara Cole.

Related Articles:

Photographer Accidentally Captures Stunning Shot of Plane Flying Across the Sun

Photographer Reveals a Cyberpunk View of Tokyo by Wandering the Neon-Lit Streets at Night

Enchanting Bokeh Portraits of Snails Showcases Their Humble Beauty in a New Light

Wildlife Photographer Captures What Love Looks Like in the Animal Kingdom

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Renowned Wildlife Photographer Wants Your Help Preserving the Marine Life of the Galápagos [Interview]
Rare Octopus With Transparent Head Caught by Blackwater Photographer [Interview]
Amazing Finalists of Ocean Photography Awards Pay Homage to the Stunning Seas
Surreal Ocean Photography Turns the World on Its Side To Create Alluring Otherworldly Scenes
This Giant 826.9 Megapixel Photo is Named the World’s Largest Underwater Panorama
Whale Shark With Over 50 Fish in Its Mouth Wins Underwater Photo Contest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Breathtaking Photos of Ocean Waves Capture the Thrill of Surfing
Ethereal Underwater Photographs Capture Frozen Moments in Time
Submerged Dancers Capture the Essence of Weightlessness
Scuba Diver Takes Breathtaking Photos of Underwater World
Floating Gracefully Beneath the Water’s Surface
Artistic Underwater Photos by Sarah Lee

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.