Barbie Introduces Diwali Doll Created by Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most special celebrations around the world. In India, people don new clothes, share treats, and gather for firework shows, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year. To celebrate Diwali, Mattel collaborated with renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre. Together, they created a Barbie doll that honors the imagery around this unique tradition.

The all-new Barbie Signature Diwali doll represents the first time that Mattel has worked with an Indian designer to create a doll inspired by the Festival of Lights. With nods to her hometown of Jaipur, the capital of India's Rajasthan state, Dongre captures not only the elegance of clothes donned by local women, but also the cheerful spirit felt around the city during this time of year.

“Designing the Barbie Diwali doll has truly been a fun and fulfilling experience,” Dongre wrote on Instagram. “This Barbie Diwali doll represents the fashion-forward modern woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride. I’m honored for this opportunity to represent contemporary Indian fashion on a global platform and hope that it inspires kids across the world to connect with their culture and heritage.”

The Diwali Barbie wears an eye-catching Moonlight Bloom outfit made up of a choli top, a floral Koti vest, and a lehenga skirt. The clothes are embroidered with a mix of dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus—a tribute to the work of rural female artisans. The doll also dons a pair of large golden earrings that match her bangles and shoes. The look is completed with a pulled-back, sleek wavy hairstyle that's curled at the ends.

“I think the fact that Barbie is celebrating Diwali, is so special today,” Dongre told Good Morning America. “I think it's amazing that I get to do a doll for Diwali, which is the festival of light, hope, love … and I think that's the message I'd like to give to everybody.” This year, Diwali falls on November 1, a date determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

To learn more about where to find the Barbie Signature Diwali doll, you can visit the Mattel Creations website.

Barbie: Website | Instagram

All images via Barbie.

