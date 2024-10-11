Home / Creative Products / Toys

Barbie Introduces Diwali Doll Created by Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre

By Regina Sienra on October 11, 2024

Diwali Barbie

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most special celebrations around the world. In India, people don new clothes, share treats, and gather for firework shows, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year. To celebrate Diwali, Mattel collaborated with renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre. Together, they created a Barbie doll that honors the imagery around this unique tradition.

The all-new Barbie Signature Diwali doll represents the first time that Mattel has worked with an Indian designer to create a doll inspired by the Festival of Lights. With nods to her hometown of Jaipur, the capital of India's Rajasthan state, Dongre captures not only the elegance of clothes donned by local women, but also the cheerful spirit felt around the city during this time of year.

“Designing the Barbie Diwali doll has truly been a fun and fulfilling experience,” Dongre wrote on Instagram. “This Barbie Diwali doll represents the fashion-forward modern woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride. I’m honored for this opportunity to represent contemporary Indian fashion on a global platform and hope that it inspires kids across the world to connect with their culture and heritage.”

The Diwali Barbie wears an eye-catching Moonlight Bloom outfit made up of a choli top, a floral Koti vest, and a lehenga skirt. The clothes are embroidered with a mix of dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus—a tribute to the work of rural female artisans. The doll also dons a pair of large golden earrings that match her bangles and shoes. The look is completed with a pulled-back, sleek wavy hairstyle that's curled at the ends.

“I think the fact that Barbie is celebrating Diwali, is so special today,” Dongre told Good Morning America. “I think it's amazing that I get to do a doll for Diwali, which is the festival of light, hope, love … and I think that's the message I'd like to give to everybody.” This year, Diwali falls on November 1, a date determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

To learn more about where to find the Barbie Signature Diwali doll, you can visit the Mattel Creations website.

In celebration of Diwali, Mattel worked with Indian designed Anita Dongre to create a Barbie doll that honors the Festival of Lights.

Details of Diwali Barbie

The all-new Barbie Signature Diwali doll represents the first time that Mattel has worked with an Indian designer to create a doll inspired by the Festival of Lights.

Diwali Barbie

Details of Diwali Barbie

The doll features nods to Dongre's hometown of Jaipur, the capital of India's Rajasthan state.

Details of Diwali Barbie

Details of Diwali Barbie

“This Barbie Diwali doll represents the fashion-forward modern woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride,” Dongre says.

Diwali Barbie

Diwali Barbie

Barbie: Website | Instagram

All images via Barbie.

Related Articles:

Barbie Releases Kristi Yamaguchi Doll Honoring the Iconic Olympic Figure Skater

Barbie Celebrates 65th Anniversary With Dolls of Powerful Women Around the World

Barbie Introduces Mariah Carey Doll To Celebrate the Holidays

Mattel Releases “Weird Barbie” Doll Based on ‘Barbie’ Movie Character

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Builder Shows How To Make Your Own LEGO Moo Deng the Baby Pygmy Hippo
Explore the World of Studio Ghibli Wherever You Are With This Free Printable Board Game
Pharrell Williams Takes Diversity ‘Over the Moon’ With LEGO
LEGO Aims to Make Half Its Plastic Renewable by 2026
LEGO Designer Recreates Lisbon’s Iconic Bica Funicular Railway With 2,997 Tiny Bricks
20 Backyard Games That Will Provide Hours of Outdoor Fun This Summer

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Unveils Notre-Dame Set Honoring the Original Design of the Iconic Architecture
5,471-Piece ‘Lord of the Rings’ Dark Tower LEGO Set Brings Mordor Into Your Home
Artists Build Ukraine’s Most Beautiful Landmarks With LEGO Bricks for Charity
LEGO Finally Releases Long-Anticipated ’Zelda‘ Set Gamers Will Love
LEGO Unveils Detailed NASA Apollo Lunar Rover Set and Space Lovers Will Be Over the Moon About It
LEGO Unveils ‘Mona Lisa’ and ‘Notre-Dame’ Sets To Celebrate Paris

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.