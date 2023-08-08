Mattel Releases “Weird Barbie” Doll Based on ‘Barbie’ Movie Character

All around the world, people are flocking to see Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, and it's easy to understand. From its fluorescent pink set design to playful costuming, it's a visual treat from start to finish. In addition to the many “typical” Barbies and Kens who graced the screen, there was one character who certainly stood out from the rest: Weird Barbie. Now, Mattel is releasing a made-to-order doll based on the quirky movie character.

Just like Kate McKinnon's on-screen version, the official Weird Barbie doll sports an eccentric outfit and drawings on her face. She comes with a bright pink dress with puffy sleeves and a smattering of abstract designs on one side. The frock is paired with matching pink stockings and a pair of green and black snakeskin boots. Weird Barbie's look is completed with a cropped hairstyle that has streaks of pink and blue. Altogether, she looks just like the movie doll that was played with a little too much.

Weird Barbie has a flexible body type, so she can be moved into a variety of poses, including the splits. Although she cannot stand on her own, she comes with a doll stand so she can be displayed upright. Each doll features collectible Barbie The Movie packaging, which includes a certificate of authenticity.

You can pre-order Weird Barbie via Mattel for $50.

