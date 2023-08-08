Home / Creative Products / Toys

Mattel Releases “Weird Barbie” Doll Based on ‘Barbie’ Movie Character

By Margherita Cole on August 8, 2023
Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel
All around the world, people are flocking to see Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, and it's easy to understand. From its fluorescent pink set design to playful costuming, it's a visual treat from start to finish. In addition to the many “typical” Barbies and Kens who graced the screen, there was one character who certainly stood out from the rest: Weird Barbie. Now, Mattel is releasing a made-to-order doll based on the quirky movie character.

Just like Kate McKinnon's on-screen version, the official Weird Barbie doll sports an eccentric outfit and drawings on her face. She comes with a bright pink dress with puffy sleeves and a smattering of abstract designs on one side. The frock is paired with matching pink stockings and a pair of green and black snakeskin boots. Weird Barbie's look is completed with a cropped hairstyle that has streaks of pink and blue. Altogether, she looks just like the movie doll that was played with a little too much.

Weird Barbie has a flexible body type, so she can be moved into a variety of poses, including the splits. Although she cannot stand on her own, she comes with a doll stand so she can be displayed upright. Each doll features collectible Barbie The Movie packaging, which includes a certificate of authenticity.

You can pre-order Weird Barbie via Mattel for $50.

Mattel is releasing a doll based on Kate McKinnon's "Weird Barbie" character from Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Just like the character, this doll comes in an eccentric outfit.

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

She wears a bright pink dress with matching tights and green snakeskin boots.

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Weird Barbie also has a distinct cropped hairstyle with streaks of blue and pink as well as drawings on her face.

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

She looks just like a Barbie that's been played with a little too much.

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

The Weird Barbie doll has a flexible body type so she can be placed in a variety of poses.

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Though she can't stand on her own, she comes with a doll stand so you can prop her upright.

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Each doll arrives in collectible Barbie The Movie packaging with a certificate of authenticity.

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

Mattel is Releasing Weird Barbie Based on Barbie Movie

Photo: Mattel | $50

