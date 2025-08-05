Home / Video

Watch the Moment a NHL Mascot Is Charged by a Grizzly Bear While Shooting a Promotional Video

By Regina Sienra on August 5, 2025

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Seattle Kraken (@seattlekraken)

Seattle, and all of Washington state, is known for its closeness to nature and the ocean. That’s why, when the city got a National Hockey League (NHL) team in 2021, the Seattle Kraken, the organization’s branding was closely tied to these elements. Most notably, they got a mascot named Buoy, a “sea-troll,” putting together a whimsical mix of land and sea imagery. But for all its beauty, nature can have its scary parts, too, as Buoy recently got to experience while shooting a promotional video in the Alaskan wilderness.

In a video posted by the Seattle Kraken to Instagram, hockey player John Hayden and the mascot can be seen filming a video about a fly fishing trip at Katmai National Park and Preserve. The serene scene takes a sudden turn when a grizzly bear shows up on the scene. At first, the animal seems to be only observing them from across a shallow river, before letting out a growl. This took the crew by surprise, and prompted them to quickly slosh their way through the water in the opposite direction. But as they were moving, the bear started to charge at them—seeming to target Buoy in particular.

Luckily, the bear retreated shortly after, leaving the crew with only raised hairs and a thrilling story. Looking back at the moment, Hayden suggests that Buoy’s appearance—characterized with an oversized, fur-covered head and cartoonish features—was what caught the creature’s eye. “I want to blame it on Buoy. They were pretty interested in his whole look. We got out of it okay, but it was a close call,” the player said. “That last little sprint, I was worried for you, Buoy,” a cameraman told the mascot.

A similar incident took place in 2023, also in Alaska, when a group of photographers were chased by a bear. Fortunately, these were experienced wildlife photographers, and they knew how to scare off the bear by screaming and roaring at him. “Never run from a charging bear, even though your instinct is to run,” wrote Scenic Bear Viewing, the company leading the photography expedition. “This is a bluff charge. They are just trying to get you to run. They have a natural chase instinct.”

Buoy’s close encounter was part of the Seattle Kraken’s partnership with Bristol Bay Native Corp, which brings the team closer to their fans in Alaska. This visit included the fishing trip they were filming and an ice skating session with Buoy at a local mall. To stay up to date with this charming mascot and his adventures with the Seattle Kraken, you can follow Buoy on Instagram.

Watch how a grizzly bear charged at Buoy, the Seattle Kraken mascot, and hockey player John Hayden, while filming a promotional video in Alaska.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Buoy (@nhlbuoy)

Buoy: Instagram

Sources: Seattle Kraken on Instagram; Seattle Kraken mascot, player interrupted by bear during filming

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.

