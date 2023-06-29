Home / Animals

Watch a Group of Photographers Stand Their Ground as a Grizzly Bear Charges Towards Them

By Regina Sienra on June 29, 2023

As exciting as wildlife photography can be, something unpredictable can always happen. For a group that runs tours in Alaska, a regular day of taking pictures of bears went sideways for one scary moment. As they were marveling at the animals, a grizzly bear charged at them. Luckily, the experienced photographers knew exactly what to do to keep everyone safe.

The chilling moment was captured in a video by Scenic Bear Viewing, a company that offers guided trips in Homer, Alaska. The footage begins with a group of explorers taking pictures of a bear in a beach area, calmly whispering about the scene. Then, the camera turns to reveal another brown bear running at them at full speed. Despite the threat, the adventurers seem to know how to react. In an amazing display of levelheadedness and trained preparedness, the photographers scream and roar at the bear, who quickly changes its mind and goes away.

“Never run from a charging bear, even though your instinct is to run,” writes Scenic Bear Viewing. “This is a bluff charge. They are just trying to get you to run. They have a natural chase instinct.” The company also notes that people shouldn't get close to bears in the wild, and that having an experienced guide is key. They add, “We do not get closer than 50 yards. These bears came to us.”

The company explains that the bears in that area have been visited by humans for over three decades. “It's a part of their daily lives in the summer to see us every day of their 20-25 year life,” they say. Still, these things can happen. They have certainly happened before in their 10 years guiding photographers through the area.

For those hoping to join an expedition like this but wonder about the dangers, the company notes that they follow a strict set of rules for everyone's sake. “These bears are not fed or hunted by humans. No harm is being done to these bears and we want to keep it that way,” they explain. “We take photos of the bears and leave no trace. We want the bears to stay protected. There has never been an attack in this area in the 30 years people have visited.”

To learn more about the tour company—and see the spectacular bear pictures they have been able to capture—you can follow Scenic Bear Viewing on Instagram.

For Scenic Bear Viewing, a group that runs tours in Alaska, a regular day of taking pictures of bears went sideways for one scary moment.

As they were marveling at the animals, a grizzly bear charged at them. Luckily, they knew what to do to keep everyone safe. Watch the video below.

Scenic Bear Viewing: Website | Instagram
h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Watch How a Polar Bear Delicately Crosses Thin Ice Without Breaking It

Bear Wakes Up From Long Nap Looking Hilariously Disheveled

National Park Service Tells Public To “Never Push a Slower Friend” in a Bear Attack

Curious Bear Takes 400 “Selfies” Using Wildlife Trail Camera

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Rescues a Turtle That Got Stuck Between Rocks on a Beach in Hawaii
23 YouTube Channels To Teach You How To Paint for Free
22 Animals Who Have Perfected the Art of Camouflage
Watch a Calf Get Rescued From a Canal by an Excavator in One Swift Motion
Life-Saving Video Shows How To Recognize the Signs of Stroke
Watch How a Polar Bear Delicately Crosses Thin Ice Without Breaking It

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

DNA Study Reveals New Insight About Balto, the Legendary Sled Dog
Incredible Live Stream Video Captures Powerful Volcano Eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea
Fascinating Video Reveals What It Takes to Ring a 70-Ton Bell at a Japanese Temple
Japanese Man Nurses Fish Back to Health and Remains Friend for Life
Octopuses Can Quickly Reprogram Their RNA to Survive in Warm and Cold Water
Viral Video Reminds Us Why To Stay Away From Bison in Yellowstone National Park

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.