As exciting as wildlife photography can be, something unpredictable can always happen. For a group that runs tours in Alaska, a regular day of taking pictures of bears went sideways for one scary moment. As they were marveling at the animals, a grizzly bear charged at them. Luckily, the experienced photographers knew exactly what to do to keep everyone safe.

The chilling moment was captured in a video by Scenic Bear Viewing, a company that offers guided trips in Homer, Alaska. The footage begins with a group of explorers taking pictures of a bear in a beach area, calmly whispering about the scene. Then, the camera turns to reveal another brown bear running at them at full speed. Despite the threat, the adventurers seem to know how to react. In an amazing display of levelheadedness and trained preparedness, the photographers scream and roar at the bear, who quickly changes its mind and goes away.

“Never run from a charging bear, even though your instinct is to run,” writes Scenic Bear Viewing. “This is a bluff charge. They are just trying to get you to run. They have a natural chase instinct.” The company also notes that people shouldn't get close to bears in the wild, and that having an experienced guide is key. They add, “We do not get closer than 50 yards. These bears came to us.”

The company explains that the bears in that area have been visited by humans for over three decades. “It's a part of their daily lives in the summer to see us every day of their 20-25 year life,” they say. Still, these things can happen. They have certainly happened before in their 10 years guiding photographers through the area.

For those hoping to join an expedition like this but wonder about the dangers, the company notes that they follow a strict set of rules for everyone's sake. “These bears are not fed or hunted by humans. No harm is being done to these bears and we want to keep it that way,” they explain. “We take photos of the bears and leave no trace. We want the bears to stay protected. There has never been an attack in this area in the 30 years people have visited.”

To learn more about the tour company—and see the spectacular bear pictures they have been able to capture—you can follow Scenic Bear Viewing on Instagram.

