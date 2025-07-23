Photographer’s Epic Encounter With a Grizzly Bear Known as “The Boss”

Canada’s Banff National Park is home to a lot of animals, but there’s one that truly rules the roost. “The Boss” is a large male grizzly bear believed to be in his mid-twenties. He’s outlasted many grizzlies in the area and is recognizable thanks to a missing piece of his ear. In late 2022, The Boss went viral thanks to photos taken by photographer Jason Leo Bantle.

“The Boss has somehow achieved longevity when many grizzly bears, a species known to be sensitive to human presence, tend to succumb in densely human areas,” he tells My Modern Met. “As a result, he is possibly the largest bear in Banff National Park, with an estimated weight of 600 pounds. His name is well-earned: he has been known to kill other male bears that pose a threat to his dominance.”

Bantle’s encounter with the grizzly occurred after he followed some fresh bear tracks in the snow and came upon its sleeping area. Figuring that the bear was out foraging for food, he positioned himself at a safe distance of over 300 feet away and waited. Then, when he noticed The Boss lumbering back to his quarters, he was able to get off a few shots with his telephoto lens.

“The Boss doesn’t pose for long. He doesn’t want to be famous, but he gave me a couple moments to capture his majesty,” Bantle said in a video posted on Instagram at the time.

Bantle’s images show The Boss with his nose covered in snow, the effects of foraging for food in order to bulk up for the winner. At an estimated 600 to 700 pounds, The Boss is certainly quite the hunter, often eating animals killed by the trains that speed through the area. His domination extends throughout the area, even into the gene pool, with Bantle noting that he’s responsible for 70% of the grizzly cubs in the Bow Valley.

In the years since, Bantle has continued to document the area, utilizing his wildlife photography to shed light on important conservation issues. On his Instagram, he continues to share tips on how to be responsible (and stay safe) while visiting the national parks.

The Boss is an enormous grizzly bear that is legendary in Canada’s Banff National Park.

In 2022, a local photographer had a rare encounter with the bear and photographed him with a telephoto lens.

Bantle continues to follow The Boss’ escapades and promote safety when interacting with wildlife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Leo Bantle / All in the Wild (@jasonleobantle)

Jason Leo Bantle: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jason Leo Bantle.

Related Articles :

Photographer Gets Rare Glimpse of British Columbia’s Spirit Bears

Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Photos of Alaska’s Grizzly Bears

Watch a Group of Photographers Stand Their Ground as a Grizzly Bear Charges Towards Them

Great-Grandmother Reignites Passion for Photography by Documenting the Antics of Brown Bears