This Fashionable Feline Went From Living on the Streets To Becoming an Instagram Model

Some say, “life’s a catwalk,” and Benson the cat couldn’t agree more. This stylish gentleman has an outfit for every occasion. From posing in party wear to modeling Halloween costumes, the Insta-famous kitty is known for his incredibly cute looks. However, this fancy feline hasn’t always lived a glamorous life. Five years ago, he was found wandering the streets of Dubai, where he was left to fend for himself.

Luckily, Benson was rescued by his current pet parents and brought to live in the U.S. “Back when I was living in Dubai, I heard a cat meowing. When I checked, it was a frail, timid little Benson looking for his family,” one of his owners tells My Modern Met. “I gave him food and water, then went around asking if someone lost their cat.” Since Dubai’s summers are so hot (they can exceed 109°F / 43°C), Benson was brought inside to cool down. However, the temporary solution soon turned permanent.

“Soon I found out that his previous family moved away and left him behind,” says his owner. “That day I promised him that he will never be abandoned. And I have kept my promise so far. For the past five years, he has traveled with me everywhere.” They add, “But his true home is his dad. The day Benson met his dad, I saw a spark in his eyes. And I knew, he found his human. It’s true what they say, cats pick their human, and Benson’s is his dad.”

Benson’s family discovered their cat’s love for fashion when they tried a pair of glasses on him and noticed he seemed to love wearing them. “After a while, we got a little bold with clothes, and then even hats,” they reveal. “He was sporting a whole look except for the shoes. He absolutely hates any type of socks and shoes.”

From smart business attire to casual hipster looks, Benson takes on a whole new character with each outfit. Check out the fashionable feline below and find more of his photos on Instagram.

Meet Benson, the Instagram-famous feline who is winning the Internet with his amazing style.

He was rescued from the streets of Dubai five years ago.

The cute cat now lives with his adoptive family, who love to indulge his love for fashion.

Benson: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Benson.

Related Articles:

Animal Shelter Styles Older Dogs as Senior Citizens for Hilarious Adoption Photoshoot

This Cat in Japan Loves Taking Rainy Day Strolls With His Custom Cat-Sized Umbrella

Adorable Cats’ Halloween Costumes Make Them the Purrfect Package Deliverers

35 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Cats