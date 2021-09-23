Kingly Cat Steals the Show at His Owners’ Wedding as One of the Cutest Ring Bearers Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily & Moose (@lily.and.moose)



Traditionally, it’s the bride that everyone’s dying to see walk down the aisle, but for one couple’s wedding, an entirely different member of the wedding party stole the show. Rather than leave their pet at home during their big day, Dee and Nick decided to include their cat named Moose in their ceremony. They tasked the handsome fellow with being the ring bearer, and if the photos are anything to go by, he took his role very seriously.

Dee and Nick posted photos on Instagram, revealing how Moose wore a “cat suit” to their wedding. He looks totally dapper in his custom collar and bow tie, but there’s something about this cat that just exudes class, regardless of what he’s wearing. Moose had a human escort at the wedding, who pushed him down the aisle in a rose-clad “chariot.” He tweeted a hilarious photo of the special moment, and the image quickly went viral.

With his suit, tall posture, and noble expression, people on the Internet were quick to point out how regal Moose looked. In fact, he almost looks as though he’s above it all. One person retweeted a close-up of the cat's face with the phrase, “Ah. The commoners.” And another Twitter user even went to the effort of Photoshopping a mustache and monocle onto the fancy feline.

Moose the cat was the ring bearer at his owners’ wedding, and he took the job very seriously.

Home from a wedding where my job was to escort the ring bearer 😻 pic.twitter.com/uB9iGCx0V7 — richard scott larson (@larsonrichard) September 5, 2021

People on the Internet were quick to point out how regal Moose looked.

Naturally, some interpreted the cat’s kingly moment in their own way.

I feel like I owe this cat some money — John Hadley (@john__hadley) September 5, 2021

That is the most Downton Abbey looking cat I've ever seen. Does he walk his property every morning, with a stop at the vicar's cottage for tea and their daily cribbage match before retiring to his study to catch up on correspondence with his solicitor? — Laura Walthall 😷🐶🚀🎬📖🦔⛺🥞🌮🍷🍺 (@WalthallLaura) September 6, 2021

Speak meow or forever hold your peace… pic.twitter.com/Y8x6Kr9JWC — Sarah (@cookiepusher) September 5, 2021

