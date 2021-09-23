Home / Animals / Cats

Kingly Cat Steals the Show at His Owners’ Wedding as One of the Cutest Ring Bearers Ever

By Emma Taggart on September 23, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily & Moose (@lily.and.moose)


Traditionally, it’s the bride that everyone’s dying to see walk down the aisle, but for one couple’s wedding, an entirely different member of the wedding party stole the show. Rather than leave their pet at home during their big day, Dee and Nick decided to include their cat named Moose in their ceremony. They tasked the handsome fellow with being the ring bearer, and if the photos are anything to go by, he took his role very seriously.

Dee and Nick posted photos on Instagram, revealing how Moose wore a “cat suit” to their wedding. He looks totally dapper in his custom collar and bow tie, but there’s something about this cat that just exudes class, regardless of what he’s wearing. Moose had a human escort at the wedding, who pushed him down the aisle in a rose-clad “chariot.” He tweeted a hilarious photo of the special moment, and the image quickly went viral.

With his suit, tall posture, and noble expression, people on the Internet were quick to point out how regal Moose looked. In fact, he almost looks as though he’s above it all. One person retweeted a close-up of the cat's face with the phrase, “Ah. The commoners.” And another Twitter user even went to the effort of Photoshopping a mustache and monocle onto the fancy feline.

Moose the cat was the ring bearer at his owners’ wedding, and he took the job very seriously.

People on the Internet were quick to point out how regal Moose looked.

Naturally, some interpreted the cat’s kingly moment in their own way.

Lily & Moose: Instagram
h/t: [The Dodo]

Related Articles:

Football Fans Catch and Save a Cat Falling From a 50-Foot Stadium Balcony

Shelter Cat Called “Ugly” Finally Finds a Home Where She Gets the Love She Deserves

Woman Publicly Exposes Her Cat as a Thief and Invites Neighbors To Reclaim Stolen Items

This Cat in Japan Loves Taking Rainy Day Strolls With His Custom Cat-Sized Umbrella

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Football Fans Catch and Save a Cat Falling From a 50-Foot Stadium Balcony
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
Tiny Kitten Found Alone in Forest Latches Onto Cyclists and Won’t Let Go
Shelter Cat Called “Ugly” Finally Finds a Home Where She Gets the Love She Deserves
Adorable Black Cat Looks Like a Walking Shadow With Eyes
Feline-Friendly Furniture Gives Cats a Seat at the Table and Makes Them the Centerpiece

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Fashionable Feline Went From Living on the Streets To Becoming an Instagram Model
What Is Maneki-Neko? Discover the Fascinating History of the Japanese Lucky Cat
Woman Publicly Exposes Her Cat as a Thief and Invites Neighbors To Reclaim Stolen Items
This Stylish Cat Tower Gives a Much-Needed Makeover To Traditional Feline Furniture
Playful ‘catHAUS’ Lets Humans Lounge on a Chic Mini House Built for Cats
35 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Cats

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.