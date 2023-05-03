Celebrate Photography Month by Saving 10% On Our Online Pet Photography Course

If you’re a pet parent, chances are that you have a lot of photos of your furry friend. Whether taken with your phone or another camera, you always aim to photograph incredible portraits of your pet. But what if your pictures could be even better? Renowned pet photographer Belinda Richards of Frog Dog Studios will show you how in her comprehensive online course titled Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

Exclusively available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, we’re offering 10% off the course to celebrate National Photography Month happening May 1 to May 31, 2023. Just use the code petphotos10 at checkout to save.

Over the course of about two and a half hours, Richards will show you how to take a soulful portrait of your dog in a studio setting. She demonstrates how to safely and effectively work with a pup while showing you how to set up your studio lighting. Once the photographing portion is complete, Richards takes the image into editing software and prepares it to be a high-quality fine art print.

Although this class is an introduction to pet photography, some knowledge of the field—particularly using your camera in manual mode—is required.

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend only on My Modern Met Academy. And remember—don’t delay. Save 10% on the course when you use petphotos10 at checkout.

Get a peek into the class below.

