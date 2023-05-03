Home / Photography

Celebrate Photography Month by Saving 10% On Our Online Pet Photography Course

By Sara Barnes on May 3, 2023
Photo of a Dog

If you’re a pet parent, chances are that you have a lot of photos of your furry friend. Whether taken with your phone or another camera, you always aim to photograph incredible portraits of your pet. But what if your pictures could be even better? Renowned pet photographer Belinda Richards of Frog Dog Studios will show you how in her comprehensive online course titled Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

Exclusively available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, we’re offering 10% off the course to celebrate National Photography Month happening May 1 to May 31, 2023. Just use the code petphotos10 at checkout to save.

Over the course of about two and a half hours, Richards will show you how to take a soulful portrait of your dog in a studio setting. She demonstrates how to safely and effectively work with a pup while showing you how to set up your studio lighting. Once the photographing portion is complete, Richards takes the image into editing software and prepares it to be a high-quality fine art print.

Although this class is an introduction to pet photography, some knowledge of the field—particularly using your camera in manual mode—is required.

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend only on My Modern Met Academy. And remember—don’t delay. Save 10% on the course when you use petphotos10 at checkout.

If you’re a pet parent, chances are that you have a lot of photos of your furry friend.

Photo of a Dog

Renowned pet photographer Belinda Richards will show you how to make your portraits even better.

Photo of a Dog

Her comprehensive online course is titled Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend, and you can now save 10% on enrollment during National Photography Month in May.

Photo of a Dog

Exclusively available on My Modern Met Academy we’re offering 10% off the course from May 1 to May 31, 2023. Just use the code petphotos10 at checkout to save.

Belinda Richards With Dogs

Over two and a half hours, Belinda will demonstrate lighting…

Showing a Dog a Treat

… as well as how to safely work with a pup.

Showing a Dog a Treat

She'll then get into editing…

Photo Editing

…and making your photos ready for fine art prints.

Photo Editing of a Dog Portrait

Get a peek into the class below.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

12 Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography Into an Art Form

30 Best Photography Competitions To Elevate Your Craft

These Funny Animal Photos Are the Winners of the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Monograph Explores Life and Legacy of Legendary Photographer Rodney Smith
Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments
Stunning Light Paintings Spotlight the Radiance of a Contemporary Dancer
Photographer Reveals the Secrets of Japanese Sumo in an Enlightening Book
Gain a Lifelong Love of Sketching When You Enroll in These Online Drawing Classes
Make Mixed-Media Masterpieces With These Drawing and Painting Supplies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Travel Photographer Takes 24 Trips to Capture the “Soul of Cuba” [Interview]
Dog Wears Camera That Takes Pictures When He Gets Excited
5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint
Discover Your Photographic Style: Which Genre of Photography Suits You Best? [Quiz]
5 Online Art Classes To Help You Celebrate the Beauty of Spring
Long-Exposure Photos Envelop Bonsai Trees With Streams of Bright Light

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.