Meow Wolf Will Open Its First Permanent Los Angeles Location Later This Year

Over the last decade, Meow Wolf has opened a handful of immersive art spaces around the U.S., welcoming over 10 million visitors since 2016. Spearheaded by a collective of Santa Fe artists, these interactive worlds are packed with colorful installations and experiences that put art at the forefront. After opening sites in New Mexico, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, and soon in Houston, Meow Wolf has announced its plans for a new permanent location in Los Angeles.

Inspired by the city’s creativity, courage to dream, and constant evolution, Meow Wolf has long hoped to set up shop in the City of Angels. The new location will take over a movie theater in LA, hearkening back to Old Hollywood, futuristic productions, and the cinematic experience as a whole, giving the space a decidedly Angeleno twist while remaining connected to the other locations in the Meow Wolf multiverse.

“LA is more than a physical place; it extends deep into the global landscape of human imagination, constantly pushing its own bounds,” explains Sean Di Ianni, co-founder of Meow Wolf and senior creative director of Meow Wolf Los Angeles. “Meow Wolf Los Angeles will stretch these cinematic horizons by weaving together an unpredictable tapestry of art, story, and interactivity.”

To create a true ode to LA, Meow Wolf will collaborate with local artists who call the city home. The mission is to create a full sensory love letter to the LA art scene, history, and legacy that is brimming with hypnotic details in true Meow Wolf fashion.

“This is more than an immersive experience,” says Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf. “We want it to be a part of the city’s ongoing narrative of growth. Being in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, we’re humbled to add to the dynamic interplay between art and entertainment here. Meow Wolf Los Angeles will blur the lines between reality and fantasy, inviting everyone to become part of a living, breathing spectacle.”

The company has yet to announce more details about Meow Wolf Los Angeles, including its theme and opening date. Thus far, they’ve revealed that it will arrive at some point in 2026. To stay up to date, make sure to follow Meow Wolf on Instagram.

