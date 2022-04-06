20 Rose Tattoos That’ll Make Your Body Bloom With Beautiful Art

Getting a tattoo can be a daunting endeavor. Unless you’re opting for temporary tattoos, traditional body art lasts forever—so you had better make your ink count. This makes a rose an ideal choice as a tattoo idea. After all, the flower has a classical, timeless beauty, so it will surely pass the test of time on your skin. You just need to decide where, how, and what style you’ll get it in. To help you choose, we’re sharing some of the best rose tattoos.

Because of their popularity, you can get this bloom in any sort of style. You could opt for a realistically rendered rose that showcases all of its delicate petals and vibrant colors. Or, you could find a tattoo artist that will recreate the rose with the carefree fluidity of a watercolor painting. Alternatively, the flower could be one part of a larger design that spreads across your arms or back. The key is to opt for a style that you like that you'll be happy with for years to come. When done well, it will make your skin bloom with beauty.

Scroll down for the best rose tattoo ideas.

Need a tattoo idea with a classical feel? Consider a rose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esther Garcia (@butterstinker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny (@heeyajenny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonderland Tattoo (@wonderlandpdx)

The timeless beauty is a perfect choice for something that will be on your body forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kel tait (@keltait_t2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ▪️ᴛᴀᴛᴛᴏᴏ ᴍᴜᴇʟ▪️ (@tattoomuell)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Snyder (@monicasnyder_tattoos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Jordan (@mr_318)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonderland Tattoo (@wonderlandpdx)

Roses look good in a variety of styles—in color or black and white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonderland Tattoo (@wonderlandpdx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@evakrbdk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOL (@soltattoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STUDIOBYSOL_MYUNGDO (@myungdo___)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@emeline.rosetattoos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hongdam (@ilwolhongdam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Shahar (@tamara_tattooss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARKOFF (@markoff_tattoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 재쿠 꽃타투 나비타투 (@jku_tattoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa (@nessaaa_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia Kim❤️‍Tattoo Artist (@miakim1984)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marko Reyes (@markoreyesc_ttoo)

