Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

See the Soaring Finalists of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Contest

By Madeleine Muzdakis on April 7, 2021
Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Eurasian nuthatch” by Mark Williams. (Photo: © Mark Williams/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Wildlife photographers take some of the most adventurous and exciting shots. The recently released 2021 finalists of the Bird Photographer of the Year Awards are no exception. From a confrontation between an enormous eagle and a fox to an adorable fluffy duckling exploring its pond, this year's gallery is a collection of magical moments in the animal kingdom.

The Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 competition saw a stunning 22,000 entries from around the world. The hopeful photographers hailed from 73 countries. According to Will Nicholls, director of the competition, “The standard of photography was incredibly high, and the diversity in different species was great to see.” The final winning images in categories such as “Bird Behavior” and “Black and White” will be announced, alongside all winners, in September 2021. In addition to the Bird Photographer of the Year title, the ultimate winning photographer will take home a cash prize of £5,000 (~$6,900). The finalists—and other standout images from this year's competition—will also be included in a fine art book available on the BPOTY website.

The talented finalists include photographer James Wilcox, who captured a sweet moment between a juvenile American oystercatcher and its parent as it cracks open the crustaceans with a superior beak strength. Other feathery interactions recorded in the honored images are less cordial. Fahad Alenezi's shot of a white-tailed sea-eagle defending its kill from a fox is a dramatic—and beautiful—moment in a competitive food chain. Power and grace are on full display—including in Li Ying Lou's stunning image of red-crowned cranes dancing with their mates in the snow.

To stay tuned for the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 competition and to find out the winner of the 2021 award, check out the BPOTY website. For conservation information, check out BPOTY's conservation effort, Birds on the Brink.

The Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 competition has announced its finalist images. Scroll down to see them.

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Great cormorant” by Tzahi Finkelstein. (Photo: © Tzahi Finkelstein/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Buir and Wildlife Photography

“Black-and-white warbler” by Raymond Hennessy. (Photo: © Raymond Hennessy/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“American Oystercatcher” by James Wilcox. (Photo: © James Wilcox/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Black-tailed godwits” by Anupam Chakraborty. (Photo: © Anupam Chakraborty/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Black-crowned night-heron” by Daphne Wong. (Photo: © Daphne Wong/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Buir and Wildlife Photography

“Great cormorant” by Irma Szabo. (Photo: © Irma Szabo/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Buir and Wildlife Photography

“Tufted duck” by Brad James. (Photo: © Brad James/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Fiery-throated Hummingbird” by Gail Bisson. (Photo: © Gail Bisson/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Mallard duck” by Zdeněk Jakl. (Photo: © Zdeněk Jakl/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Buir and Wildlife Photography

“Long-tailed tit” by Irene Waring. (Photo: © Irene Waring/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Buir and Wildlife Photography

“Great grey owl” by Scott Suriano. (Photo: © Scott Suriano/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird and Wildlife Photography

“White-tailed sea-eagle” by Fahad Alenezi. (Photo: © Fahad Alenezi/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Red-crowned crane” by Li Ying Lou. (Photo: © Li Ying Lou/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Atlantic puffin” by Øyvind Pedersen. (Photo: © Øyvind Pedersen/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“European shag” by Brian Matthews. (Photo: © Brian Matthews/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Emperor penguins” by Thomas Vijayan. (Photo: © Thomas Vijayan/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Bar-tailed Godwit” by Mario Suarez Porras. (Photo: © Mario Suarez Porras/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Hooded crane” by Taku Ono. (Photo: © Taku Ono/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

Untitled, by Gábor Li. (Photo: © Gábor Li/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Southern giant petrel” by Eirik Grønningsæter. (Photo: © Eirik Grønningsæter/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Swallow” by David White. (Photo: © David White/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Grey herons” by Terry Whittaker. (Photo: © Terry Whittaker/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird and Wildlife Photography

“Mute swan” by Diana Schmies. (Photo: © Diana Schmies/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Red-billed oxpecker” by Daniela Anger. (Photo: © Daniela Anger/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Hamerkop” by Daniel Zhang. (Photo: © Daniel Zhang/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Gentoo penguin” by Tom Schandy. (Photo: © Tom Schandy/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Southern rockhopper penguin” by Mark Sisson. (Photo: © Mark Sisson/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Eurasian jackdaw” by Amanda Cook. (Photo: © Amanda Cook/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Mute swan” by Andy Parkinson. (Photo: © Andy Parkinson/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Squacco heron” by Aguti Antonio. (Photo: © Aguti Antonio/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bird Photographer of the Year.

Related Articles:

Stunning Winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021 Competition

Stunning Winning Images of the 2020 Mobile Photography Awards Announced

Amazing Winners of the 2020 World Nature Photography Awards Are Announce

Robert Irwin Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning Winning Images of the 2020 Mobile Photography Awards Announced
Explore the Stunning Winning Images of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
Striking Winning Images of the Inaugural Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize
Photographer Captures a Rare Look at the Abstract Sculptural Beauty of Birds
Amazing Winners of the 2020 World Nature Photography Awards Are Announced
Incredible Photos Capture Rare Sight of Elusive Black Panther Under the Stars

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amazing 2021 National & Regional Awards Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards
Robert Irwin Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award
Stunning Winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021 Competition
Enchanting Bokeh Portraits of Snails Showcases Their Humble Beauty in a New Light
Wildlife Photographer Captures What Love Looks Like in the Animal Kingdom
Photographer Showcases the Majestic Beauty of Elephants To Help in Their Conservation [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.