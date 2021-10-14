Go Birdwatching When You Add Hot Beverages to This Amazing Color-Changing Mug

Whether you prefer coffee or tea, the right mug can make your daily ritual a lot more enjoyable. Unemployed Philosophers Guild specializes in making quirky coffee cups inspired by nature, astronomy, and art, many of which display another image when you pour a hot beverage into the cup.

The Birds on a Wire mug, for instance, combines the relaxing pastime of birdwatching with a classic mug design. When it's empty or filled with a cool beverage, it features a striking black silhouette of 18 birds on a wire. But if you add a hot liquid to the mug, the illustration will slowly transform from black to a vibrant spectrum of color before your very eyes. Then, when it cools again, it will return to its normal state. Each species of bird is completely unique, so the challenge is to name as many as you can before their colors are hidden.

Similarly, you can learn more about the night sky with the Disappearing Constellation Mug and the Planet Mug. Both of these coffee cups reveal the beauty of outer space when you add hot beverages. Likewise, you can celebrate the legacy of American TV painter Bob Ross with drinkware stamped with his likeness.

Scroll down to see these unique coffee mugs, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Go birdwatching when you add hot water to this amazing color-changing mug!

Birds on a Wire Mug

Disappearing Constellation Mug

Planet Mug

Frida Kahlo Mug

Bob Ross Mug

Brief History of Art Mug

Find more amazing mugs in My Modern Met Store!

Unemployed Philosophers Guild: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

25 Gifts for Teachers to Creatively Thank Your Favorite Inspiring Educator

34 Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee

44 Fun Gifts for Tea Lovers With a Unique Taste for Creativity