Go Birdwatching When You Add Hot Beverages to This Amazing Color-Changing Mug

By Margherita Cole on October 14, 2021

Whether you prefer coffee or tea, the right mug can make your daily ritual a lot more enjoyable. Unemployed Philosophers Guild specializes in making quirky coffee cups inspired by nature, astronomy, and art, many of which display another image when you pour a hot beverage into the cup.

The Birds on a Wire mug, for instance, combines the relaxing pastime of birdwatching with a classic mug design. When it's empty or filled with a cool beverage, it features a striking black silhouette of 18 birds on a wire. But if you add a hot liquid to the mug, the illustration will slowly transform from black to a vibrant spectrum of color before your very eyes. Then, when it cools again, it will return to its normal state. Each species of bird is completely unique, so the challenge is to name as many as you can before their colors are hidden.

Similarly, you can learn more about the night sky with the Disappearing Constellation Mug and the Planet Mug. Both of these coffee cups reveal the beauty of outer space when you add hot beverages. Likewise, you can celebrate the legacy of American TV painter Bob Ross with drinkware stamped with his likeness.

Scroll down to see these unique coffee mugs

Go birdwatching when you add hot water to this amazing color-changing mug!

 

Birds on a Wire Mug

 

Disappearing Constellation Mug

 

Planet Mug

 

Frida Kahlo Mug

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Brief History of Art Mug

 

Find more amazing mugs in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
