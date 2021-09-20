Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Gifts for Teachers to Creatively Thank Your Favorite Inspiring Educator

By Sara Barnes on September 19, 2021
Teacher Appreciation Gifts

If you have a love of learning, chances are that you have a teacher (or teachers) to thank for it. The often-unsung heroes of shaping today’s youth, educators are vital in children’s and young adults’ lives. So, why not show your appreciation with a gift? Whether you’re buying it for a special occasion—such as the aptly named Teacher Appreciation Week—or as a thank you for a college recommendation, My Modern Met Store has a myriad of creative products an educator will love.

Some of our favorite teacher appreciation gifts are ideal for instructors of science. For educators of physics, the Albert Einstein action figure is the perfect addition to their desk. The five-inch vinyl toy comes equipped with his signature pipe as well as a technological component—by downloading the accompanying app, they'll be able to visit Einstein’s lecture hall on their phone.

All teachers could use an extra cup of coffee or tea—especially art teachers, as they probably have an artistic practice outside of the classroom. In that case, the Brief History of Art mug offers a miniature art lesson printed on the mug that’s a welcome addition to their kitchen cabinet.

Is your English teacher a voracious reader? (Probably, since they are teaching the subject!) Delight them with some literature-inspired items like a classic To Kill a Mockingbird book fashioned as a stylish purse.

Scroll down for some of our favorite teacher appreciation gifts, and head to My Modern Met Store to check out the entire selection.

To Kill a Mockingbird Purse

 

The Great Wave Reversible Face Mask

 

Colorwheel Crew Socks

 

Modern Artist Socks Gift Set

Mars Dust Globe

Mars Dust Globe

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Cubebot Natural Wood 

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile

Brief History of Art Mug

 

Almond Blossom Reversible Tote Bag

Museum Collection: Great Masters Page Flags Set

 

Artists and Their Cats Book

 

Pocket RBG Wisdom

Pocket RBG Wisdom

Manifesto Poster

Manifesto Poster

Sloth Bookmark

 

Frida Kahlo Kokeshi Doll

 

This Book is a Planetarium Book

 

Albert Einstein Action Figure

 

Book & Hero Superhero Bookend 

Starry Night Candle

Multicolor Pencils: Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

 

Solar System Bib Necklace

 

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

 

Pablo Picatso Enamel Pin

Moon Puzzle

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
