45 Fun Gifts for Tea Lovers With a Unique Taste for Creativity

Fancy a pot of tea? Whether you prefer rich black teas or soothing herbal blends, drinking tea is a daily ritual for many people around the world. But this isn’t anything new; tea is one of the most popular beverages throughout human history. Its origins date back to 2737 BCE in China.
Legend has it that Emperor Shen Nong accidentally discovered the drink when a wild tea tree leaf drifted into his pot while he was boiling water in the garden. He was pleasantly surprised by the infused water’s taste and began researching the plant further. He discovered tea's medicinal properties, and the ritual of drinking tea soon became an important part of Eastern culture. Traders and explorers brought tea to the West, where the wealthy would partake in tea ceremonies for special occasions. However, today, drinking tea is for everyone, and most households have some sort of variety in their kitchen cupboards.
If you know someone who can’t go a day without a cup of tea, we’ve put together a blend of fun and functional tea-themed gifts that are sure to warm their hearts. Featuring unique items ranging from adorable tea strainers and teapots to quirky coasters and spoons, this selection is perfect for those who want to make, drink, and enjoy their drink in style. In addition to tea-making tools, this list also features fashionable finds—like a cute cup and saucer ring, delightful brooch, and clever tea bag—that allow dedicated drinkers to share their infused interest with the world.
Steeped in originality, these gifts are bound to be your special someone's cup of tea.
These tea gifts make perfect presents for tea drinkers!
Annie Tea-For-One Set
Unimug
Teapot Purse
Crescent Moon Crystal Infuser
Baby Nessie Infuser
Cloud-Shaped Tea Bags
Bath Tea
Floral Tea Spoons
Snail-Shaped Tea Bag Holders
Tea Drops
‘DisappEARing' Van Gogh Mug
Tea from Around the World Set
Reusable Organic Tea Bags
Cold Brew Tea Bottle
Cast Iron Japanese Tea Pot
Tea Leaf Reading Kit
Hand-Stamped “Tea Time” Spoon
Tea Infuser
Sowden Tin
Porcelain Ceramic Tea Set
Tea by Mood Gift Set
Earl Grey Candle
Tea Enamel Pin
Boba Tea Light
Bubble Tea Kit
Heart-Shaped Tea Bags
Tea Bag With Gift Envelope
Glass Mug and Tea Bag Buddy
Perfect Pair Brooch
Cat Mug with Fish Shaped Loose Leaf Infusion
Teacup Initial Necklace
Tea Bag Cookie Cutter
National Parks Gift Set
Personalized Tea Box
Waxing Moon Botanical Bath Tea
MighTEA Women of Herstory Tea Sampler
Cobalt Blue Teapot Necklace
Mana-tea Cup
NovelTea Tin
Cactus Coasters
Loose Leaf Tea Monthly Subscription
Flower Tea Infuser
Blooming Tea Set
Tea Infuser Bottle
Vintage Teacup Monthly Subscription Box
This article has been edited and updated.
