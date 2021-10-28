45 Fun Gifts for Tea Lovers With a Unique Taste for Creativity

Fancy a pot of tea? Whether you prefer rich black teas or soothing herbal blends, drinking tea is a daily ritual for many people around the world. But this isn’t anything new; tea is one of the most popular beverages throughout human history. Its origins date back to 2737 BCE in China.

Legend has it that Emperor Shen Nong accidentally discovered the drink when a wild tea tree leaf drifted into his pot while he was boiling water in the garden. He was pleasantly surprised by the infused water’s taste and began researching the plant further. He discovered tea's medicinal properties, and the ritual of drinking tea soon became an important part of Eastern culture. Traders and explorers brought tea to the West, where the wealthy would partake in tea ceremonies for special occasions. However, today, drinking tea is for everyone, and most households have some sort of variety in their kitchen cupboards.

If you know someone who can’t go a day without a cup of tea, we’ve put together a blend of fun and functional tea-themed gifts that are sure to warm their hearts. Featuring unique items ranging from adorable tea strainers and teapots to quirky coasters and spoons, this selection is perfect for those who want to make, drink, and enjoy their drink in style. In addition to tea-making tools, this list also features fashionable finds—like a cute cup and saucer ring, delightful brooch, and clever tea bag—that allow dedicated drinkers to share their infused interest with the world.

Steeped in originality, these gifts are bound to be your special someone's cup of tea.

These tea gifts make perfect presents for tea drinkers!

Annie Tea-For-One Set

Unimug

Teapot Purse

Crescent Moon Crystal Infuser

Baby Nessie Infuser

Cloud-Shaped Tea Bags

Bath Tea

Floral Tea Spoons

Snail-Shaped Tea Bag Holders

Tea Drops

‘DisappEARing' Van Gogh Mug

Tea from Around the World Set

Reusable Organic Tea Bags

Cold Brew Tea Bottle

Cast Iron Japanese Tea Pot

Tea Leaf Reading Kit

Hand-Stamped “Tea Time” Spoon

Tea Infuser

Sowden Tin

Porcelain Ceramic Tea Set

Tea by Mood Gift Set

Earl Grey Candle

Tea Enamel Pin

Boba Tea Light

Bubble Tea Kit

Heart-Shaped Tea Bags

Tea Bag With Gift Envelope

Glass Mug and Tea Bag Buddy

Perfect Pair Brooch

Cat Mug with Fish Shaped Loose Leaf Infusion

Teacup Initial Necklace

Tea Bag Cookie Cutter

National Parks Gift Set

Personalized Tea Box

Waxing Moon Botanical Bath Tea

MighTEA Women of Herstory Tea Sampler

Cobalt Blue Teapot Necklace

Mana-tea Cup

NovelTea Tin

Cactus Coasters

Loose Leaf Tea Monthly Subscription

Flower Tea Infuser

Blooming Tea Set

Tea Infuser Bottle

Vintage Teacup Monthly Subscription Box

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

40 Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee

Artist Uses Soggy, Stained Tea Bags as Canvas for Detailed Daily Art

Incredible Portrait Comprised of 20,000 Tea Bags by Red Hong Yi

25 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season