45 Fun Gifts for Tea Lovers With a Unique Taste for Creativity

By Emma Taggart and Kelly Richman-Abdou on October 27, 2021
Tea Gifts

Fancy a pot of tea? Whether you prefer rich black teas or soothing herbal blends, drinking tea is a daily ritual for many people around the world. But this isn’t anything new; tea is one of the most popular beverages throughout human history. Its origins date back to 2737 BCE in China.

Legend has it that Emperor Shen Nong accidentally discovered the drink when a wild tea tree leaf drifted into his pot while he was boiling water in the garden. He was pleasantly surprised by the infused water’s taste and began researching the plant further. He discovered tea's medicinal properties, and the ritual of drinking tea soon became an important part of Eastern culture. Traders and explorers brought tea to the West, where the wealthy would partake in tea ceremonies for special occasions. However, today, drinking tea is for everyone, and most households have some sort of variety in their kitchen cupboards.

If you know someone who can’t go a day without a cup of tea, we’ve put together a blend of fun and functional tea-themed gifts that are sure to warm their hearts. Featuring unique items ranging from adorable tea strainers and teapots to quirky coasters and spoons, this selection is perfect for those who want to make, drink, and enjoy their drink in style. In addition to tea-making tools, this list also features fashionable finds—like a cute cup and saucer ring, delightful brooch, and clever tea bag—that allow dedicated drinkers to share their infused interest with the world.

Steeped in originality, these gifts are bound to be your special someone's cup of tea.

These tea gifts make perfect presents for tea drinkers!

 

Annie Tea-For-One Set

 

Unimug

Unimug

Kinto | $17

 

Teapot Purse

 

Crescent Moon Crystal Infuser

Crescent Moon Crystal Infuser

LoveYenergy | $8.79+

 

Baby Nessie Infuser

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers Gifts for Tea Drinkers

OTOTO | $14

 

Cloud-Shaped Tea Bags

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers Gifts for Tea Drinkers

Tea Heritage | $9.32

 

Bath Tea

 

Floral Tea Spoons

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers Gifts for Tea Drinkers

Parlene | $19.95

 

Snail-Shaped Tea Bag Holders

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers

vanki | $2

 

 

 

Tea Drops

 

‘DisappEARing' Van Gogh Mug

 

Tea from Around the World Set

 

Reusable Organic Tea Bags

 

Cold Brew Tea Bottle

Gifts for Tea Lovers

Hario | $29.50

 

Cast Iron Japanese Tea Pot

Gifts for Tea Lovers

YesterHomeUK | $57.54

 

Tea Leaf Reading Kit

 

Hand-Stamped “Tea Time” Spoon

 

Tea Infuser

 

Sowden Tin

 

Porcelain Ceramic Tea Set

 

Tea by Mood Gift Set

Tea by Mood Gift Set

Numi | $22.49

 

Earl Grey Candle

Earl Grey Candle

K. Hall | $24

 

Tea Enamel Pin

 

Boba Tea Light

Boba Tea Light

Smoko | $22

 

Bubble Tea Kit

 

Heart-Shaped Tea Bags

 

Tea Bag With Gift Envelope

 

Glass Mug and Tea Bag Buddy

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers Gifts for Tea Drinkers

Primula | $19.99

 

Perfect Pair Brooch

 

Cat Mug with Fish Shaped Loose Leaf Infusion

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers Gifts for Tea Drinkers

Trendsettings | $25.99

 

Teacup Initial Necklace

 

Tea Bag Cookie Cutter

 

National Parks Gift Set

 

Personalized Tea Box

 

Waxing Moon Botanical Bath Tea

Waxing Moon Botanical Bath Tea

Moon Bath | $20

 

MighTEA Women of Herstory Tea Sampler

MighTEA Women of Herstory Tea Sampler

The Teabook | $9.99+

 

Cobalt Blue Teapot Necklace

 

Mana-tea Cup

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers Gifts for Tea Drinkers

Creature Cups | $15.99

 

NovelTea Tin

 

Cactus Coasters

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers Gifts for Tea Drinkers

CliveRoddy | $40.29

 

Loose Leaf Tea Monthly Subscription

Loose Leaf Tea Monthly Subscription Box

Simplicity Tea | $11/month

 

Flower Tea Infuser

Tea Gifts for Tea Lovers Gifts for Tea Drinkers

House Again | $9.99

 

Blooming Tea Set

Blooming Tea Gift Set

Numi | $38.55

 

Tea Infuser Bottle

Tea Infuser Bottle

Teabloom | $22.05

 

Vintage Teacup Monthly Subscription Box

 

