Surprising Things Learned About Foxes After 15 Years of Photographing Them

Wildlife photographer Roeselien Raimond knows a thing or two about foxes. She’s been observing and photographing the elusive creatures for more than a decade, capturing their beauty, charm, and idiosyncrasies, from how they show affection toward each other to the myriad expressions on their faces. Now, she’s compiled her fox wisdom and is sharing what she’s learned with everyone—and of course, there is fantastic fox imagery to accompany it.

“When I first started photographing foxes,” Raimond tells My Modern Met, “I thought I knew them: cute, clever, a little sneaky. But after 15 years of spending thousands of hours in the field, I’ve learned one thing: when it comes to foxes, the more you know, the less you know.” So, what are some of the things she’s learned? “They are loyal lovers, devoted parents, expert swimmers, and surprisingly expressive talkers,” she shares. “They can ‘see’ magnetic fields, cache food for the future, and even… laugh.”

Each fox has its own personality and is delightfully unpredictable. Because they are “forever surprising,” they excel at adaptation. Foxes inhabit a wide variety of environments, from deserts and tundras to forests and cities. And while their ability to live anywhere is impressive, there’s so much more to be in awe over.

Wildlife photographer Roeselien Raimond shares some of what she’s learned about foxes after observing and photographing them for 15 years.

Foxes can swim

“When it comes to water, foxes sit somewhere between cats and dogs. They’re not afraid of getting wet, and they swim perfectly well, though I doubt they enjoy it much. In 15 years of watching foxes, I’ve only seen a handful of swimming foxes, and that says a lot.”

Foxes can climb

“Cats have retractable claws; dogs can’t retract theirs at all and red foxes are said to have semi-retractable claws. Scientists still debate this, but one thing I do know: foxes can climb surprisingly well. They may not be cat-level acrobats, but compared to dogs, they’re excellent climbers.”

Foxes are monogamous… mostly

“When it comes to love and loyalty, foxes resemble humans. They often form long-term, even lifelong relationships. I’ve known fox couples who stayed together for years, sharing territory, cuddling, arguing, and making up. Some males are devoted fathers, too. But just like people, when options abound, fidelity tends to waver. In the end, foxes are only human, or maybe it’s the other way around.”

Foxes store their food

“When food is plentiful, foxes bury their leftovers as a backup for leaner times. This behavior, known as caching, involves digging a small hole, placing the food inside, and using their nose like a shovel to cover it with sand, soil, or leaves. They sometimes even urinate on the spot as their own little GPS marker.”

Foxes share parenthood

“Sometimes fox families take it even further. I’ve seen dens with as many as 10 cubs; the offspring of both a mother and her grown daughter, who pooled their litters and even nursed each other’s young. It makes you wonder if they knew whose babies were whose… though perhaps that’s just a human concern. To them, it’s all family.”

Foxes are sloppy

“In Dutch we call a messy person a sloddervos—literally, a ‘sloppy fox.’ And for good reason. Fox dens quickly become messy with leftover prey, parasites, and smell. Instead of cleaning up, foxes often just move. They also relocate when cubs grow and need more space, or when danger, flooding, or human disturbance threatens. I’ve learned that foxes move often and never leave a forwarding address!”

Foxes have individual hunting styles

“Every fox develops its own hunting style. Some specialize in digging out rabbits, others master the perfect mouse pounce. I’ve known foxes that could climb trees to raid nests or dig up beetle larvae with expert precision. Urban foxes, on the other hand, are masters of dumpster diving—or use their best cute look to beg for BBQ snacks. And really, who could resist those eyes?”

Foxes can “see” magnetic fields

“Red foxes can use the Earth’s magnetic field to locate hidden prey beneath snow or grass. Scientists believe a protein in their retina allows them to “see” magnetic fields as a visual pattern, helping them gauge distance before pouncing.”

Foxes bark

“The first time I heard a fox bark, I had to listen twice. It’s a form of communication, used during mating season to attract partners, or to defend territory. I once heard a lonely cub barking loudly into the distance, perhaps calling for its mother. Fox voices can be surprisingly expressive.”

Foxes defend their territory

“Red foxes defend their territories from rivals. These can range from 0.2 square kilometers [0.08 square miles] in cities to 40 square kilometers [15.4 square miles] in rural or mountainous areas. They mark boundaries with droppings and urine, creating an invisible—but very smelly—fence.”

Foxes gentle by nature

“Foxes have been unfairly branded as sly or deceitful. In truth, I’ve met countless foxes and never witnessed unprovoked aggression toward humans—not even near cubs or crowds. The only risks arise when foxes are fed by people; even then, a mistaken nip is curiosity, not hostility. A healthy wild fox poses no danger. In fact, they’re gentle by nature and domesticated foxes show it beautifully.”

Foxes are built for snow

“People sometimes worry when they see my photos of foxes in snow. ‘Poor thing, isn’t it cold?’ But their fur coat is perfectly designed for winter. A fox can sleep right in the snow, tail wrapped around like a blanket. I’ve seen young foxes react to snow just like children—ecstatic, playful, rolling and sliding in pure joy.”

Foxes originated the “fox trot”

“Instead of fighting with teeth and claws, foxes often rise on their hind legs, place their paws on each other’s shoulders, and open their mouths wide. It looks like an elegant dance; a ritual of dominance where—literally—the biggest mouth wins. Anyone who’s seen this can tell where the term Fox Trotting came from: two dancers, dancing for peace.”

Foxes are a bit dramatic

“Foxes are expressive communicators. Their language ranges from soft whines to theatrical screams—for stolen food, a quarrel, or sheer excitement. When two foxes reunite after a day apart, they can shriek as if welcoming a long-lost friend. Foxes are true drama artists.”

Hearing is a fox’s superpower

“Their real superpower isn’t smell—it’s hearing. Foxes can rotate their ears almost 180 degrees and scientists have discovered they can hear a watch ticking from 36 meters [118 feet] away! I’ve never tested it myself, since I don’t wear a watch, but I have witnessed them track rodents and lizards so effectively. I once saw a cub hunting at dusk. She would tilt her head to the left, head to the right, and then, after a very purposeful little jump, without fail, a fat larvae would emerge!”

Foxes can be active at all times of day

“Foxes are often called nocturnal, but that’s not entirely true. In urban areas, they’re frequently active during the day. It’s human persecution that’s driven them into the night. In places where they’re treated with respect, they enjoy both daylight and moonlight.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Roeselien Raimond.