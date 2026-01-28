Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

The Story Behind the Perfectly Unposed Shot of Six Lions Relaxing Together in Tanzania

By Sara Barnes on January 28, 2026

Lion Photo by Daniel Dolpire

Arranged in a perfect line atop a dirt mound, six relaxed male lions sit with their legs draped over the grassy crest. Their faces hold a neutral expression, as if they’re taking a break from being ferocious. Some look off in the distance, while a couple look directly at Daniel Dolpire’s camera. The New Zealand-based photographer captured this incredible shot in 2012 while in Tanzania. Its tranquil tone, and surprisingly candid composition, goes against the stereotypes we often have about lions—that they are untamed and always on the prowl. Here, those ideas don’t ring true.

“I took this ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ shot at &Beyond Klein’s Camp, a remote and exclusive camp set on a 10,000-hectare concession leased from Maasai landlords deep in the corner of Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park,” Dolpire tells My Modern Met. “While the camp lies in the path of the Great Migration, there is also ample resident game, and morning game drives begin at sunrise, with guides often on the lookout for lions resting from the previous night’s hunt.”

Dolpire was accompanied by a guide and tracker team at the camp, and they found the group at the edge of a stream a little after seven in the morning. “I scrambled for my two camera bodies (Nikon D4 and D3s, and 200mm – 400mm and 500mm) and got the shot!” His timing was perfect. “Exactly six minutes later, the first lion got up and, within another five minutes, three were sleeping, and the other three had gone off into the bush.” Had the group been just a little earlier or later, Dolpire wouldn’t have captured the amazing image.

“The &Beyond guides consistently monitor the animals in the region and their movements,” the photographer shares, “so they were able to tell us that these six young males were part of the biggest pride in the reserve—the Black Rock Pride, which frequents the north west region. The pride consists of eight adult females, two dominant males, four sub-adult females, three sub-adult males, five cubs of approximately 7 months old, and eight young males, six of which I managed to photograph.” All of them were just over 3 years old at the time of the photograph.

This image marks a career high for Dolpire and an extremely lucky break. “I have been taking wildlife photos for over 20 years, but this has got to be my special moment!” He says. “Following up on news of the lions with &Beyond Klein’s Camp in August of that year [2012], I learned that they have split up and have only been seen in pairs, so the timing for getting this exceptional shot proved to be crucial.”

Wildlife photography is often about being prepared when you’re in the right place at the right time. Dolpire’s photo proves the magic that can happen when these two things align.

Daniel Dolpire: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daniel Dolpire.

Related Articles:

New Fundraising Initiative Raises Conservation Funds Through Wildlife Photography

Robert Irwin Continues Family Legacy of Conservation Through Award-Winning Wildlife Photography [Interview]

World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Collaborate To Protect Tigers in the Wild

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surprising Things Learned About Foxes After 15 Years of Photographing Them
A Bird in Mourning Wins the 2025 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Funny Finalists of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Rare Brown Hyena Photo Wins 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition
World’s Best Wildlife Photographers Come Together in New Book To Shine Light on the Plight of Pangolins
Wildlife Photography Contest Honors the Resilience of Nature

More on My Modern Met

Bird Soaring Below a Total Solar Eclipse Wins 2025 Bird Photographer of the Year
Photographer Captures Beautiful Moment Between an Elephant and a Bird in an Indian Jungle [Interview]
New Fundraising Initiative Raises Conservation Funds Through Wildlife Photography
Perfectly Timed Photo Captures Unlucky Vole Looking Directly at the Camera as It’s Swept Away as Dinner
Photos of the Most Adorable Flying Squirrel Species Native to Japan
Rare Red Fox Spotted for the First Time in Years in California National Park

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.