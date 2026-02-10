Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Stunning Photo Captures Vibrant Plumage of Bird Mid-Flight Over the Himalayas

By Regina Sienra on February 10, 2026

Himalayan Monal mid-flight

In 2011, Dr. Sudhir Hasamnis was a self-described workaholic. With almost 12-hour work days, he had devoted 39 years of his life to one of the most respected industrial houses in India, where he held a management position. This lifestyle would sadly take a toll on his health, resulting in a heart attack. He luckily survived, but was told by his doctors to stay in bed for two months. A tireless mind, he used his time off to watch and photograph the birds that he saw from his window. What started as a way to cope turned into a passion. Now, his craft seems to have peaked with a striking picture Hasamnis took of a Himalayan Monal mid-flight.

Following his retirement in 2015, Hasamnis has become a full-time creative and has gone on photographic expeditions abroad, allowing him to capture unique local birds. One such trip took him to the Tharpaling Monastery in Bhutan, a place Hasamnis describes as sacred and serene, where he took this image. Located in the Chumey Valley, at an altitude of approximately 11,800 feet, it can get very cold—the area was 21°F and covered in snow when he visited, with icy winds sweeping across the landscape.

Hasamnis shares that the place is populated primarily by Buddhist monks, and as a result, most of the birds in the area move freely around the premises and are not afraid of humans. They allow photographers to snap photos of them in almost every possible pose. While he had taken some images of the Himalayan Monals there, he had not photographed one flying yet. Despite the cold, he got to work to achieve his dream shot.

“I noticed two Monals walking along the ridge of a deep valley. Anticipating a possible flight opportunity, I lay flat on the ground and removed the 2× teleconverter from my lens, shooting at a focal length of 300 mm. I guessed that if any monk appeared from the other side of the ridge, the Monals would take off and fly towards my side, directly into my frame,” Hasamnis tells My Modern Met. “I removed my right-hand glove and stayed ready, despite my fingers gradually turning numb from the cold. Nearly 20 minutes passed before it finally happened. A few monks walked along the opposite ridge, and the Monals took off. I began shooting immediately and managed to capture these images.”

The result is a breathtaking image of the Himalayan Monal, known for its bright plumage, flying over the towering mountains. The bird’s blue, green, purple, gold, and orange feathers shine in contrast with the cloudy blue-gray sky and the shades of dark green of the peaks.

“I hope this image encourages people to value and protect fragile mountain ecosystems,” Hasamnis adds.“This image represents freedom, hope, and renewal for me. Watching the Himalayan Monal in flight over the mountains reminds us that patience, respect for nature, and perseverance are always rewarded—with moments that lift both the spirit and the soul.”

Hasamnis has authored four books on wildlife, on top of carrying on with his record-achieving “SelfChallenge” on Facebook, where he has posted one wildlife photograph every day for over 10 years without ever breaking his streak. To stay up to date with his work, make sure to follow Dr. Sudhir Hasamnis on Facebook and Instagram.

Dr. Sudhir Hasamnis captured some striking pictures of the Himalayan Monals that live near Tharpaling Monastery in Bhutan.

Himalayan Monal

Himalayan Monal mid-flight

After becoming a wildlife photographer by a twist of fate, he has come to be a prolific creative, traveling the world to capture unique local birds.

Bird photography bu Sadhir Hasamnis

Bird photography bu Sadhir Hasamnis

Bird photography bu Sadhir Hasamnis

Bird photography bu Sadhir Hasamnis

Sudhir Hasamnis: Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sudhir Hasamnis.

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures Beautiful Moment Between an Elephant and a Bird in an Indian Jungle [Interview]

Wildlife Photographer Captures Mid-Air Battle of Two Birds Fighting for Dinner

Bird Soaring Below a Total Solar Eclipse Wins 2025 Bird Photographer of the Year

Bold Parakeet Biting a Lizard’s Tail Wins SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year Contest

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Story Behind the Perfectly Unposed Shot of Six Lions Relaxing Together in Tanzania
Surprising Things Learned About Foxes After 15 Years of Photographing Them
A Bird in Mourning Wins the 2025 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Funny Finalists of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Rare Brown Hyena Photo Wins 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition
World’s Best Wildlife Photographers Come Together in New Book To Shine Light on the Plight of Pangolins

More on My Modern Met

Wildlife Photography Contest Honors the Resilience of Nature
Bird Soaring Below a Total Solar Eclipse Wins 2025 Bird Photographer of the Year
Photographer Captures Beautiful Moment Between an Elephant and a Bird in an Indian Jungle [Interview]
New Fundraising Initiative Raises Conservation Funds Through Wildlife Photography
Perfectly Timed Photo Captures Unlucky Vole Looking Directly at the Camera as It’s Swept Away as Dinner
Photos of the Most Adorable Flying Squirrel Species Native to Japan

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.