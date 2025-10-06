Wildlife Photography Contest Honors the Resilience of Nature

Every year, the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) runs the Rewilding Europe Awards to spotlight stories of recovery and co-existence between species. These moving photos, often reminders of the damage humans have done, often offer a glimmer of hope for Earth’s future.

This year, Spain’s Jon A. Juárez won the award for his fascinating photo of scientists attempting to revive Atlantic sturgeon across Europe. His photograph of these adult fish being released in Sweden marks a huge step in the effort to preserve this critically endangered species. And, at the same time, it shows the incredible work that many people put into keeping our planet’s species alive and healthy. Juárez worked with Sportsfiskarna, the Swedish Anglers Association that runs the initiative.

“I jumped into the river, only to discover that my artificial lights were useless in the murky underwater conditions,” he shares. “Then, just in time, the sun broke through and gave me enough light. The team opened the cage and the first sturgeon drifted out slowly, gliding into its new home—and into history.”

GDT also honored runner-up Zoltán Gergely Nagy, whose aerial photo of lush wetlands in Bucharest demonstrates how a former construction site can return to nature if left untouched. These photographs are accompanied by three highly commended photographs that tell diverse tales of rewilding, whether focusing on destructive beetles or the building power of beavers.

Each image, in its own way, is a little piece of the puzzle for how nature is finding ways to thrive even in the face of grave threats. Thanks to GDT and the Rewilding Europe Award, these stories can be discovered by a wider audience. Scroll down to see all of the wonderful images from the contest, taking care to read the captions in order to truly understand the visual.

