Winners of the Nature Photography Contest 2025 Capture Beauty With an Urgency To Act

It’s impossible to see all of the beauty the natural world has to offer. But thanks to the work of photographers, Earth seems a little smaller—and more knowable—with every click of their camera shutters. The Nature Photography Contest is one way we can marvel at the world and celebrate the creatives who make these images possible. The competition has just announced the winning photographs of its 2025 edition, taking us across ecosystems and offering a glimpse into the lives of various species.

Beyond the aesthetic quality of the winning images is the urgency inherent in the selection of photos. Nearly 500 photographers participated in the 2025 edition, and environmental awareness is at the heart of each composition. They are beautiful, yes, but also a stark reminder of what we have to lose if we don’t act to save the planet.

The Nature Photography Contest awards the prestigious Photography of the Year to one compelling image. For the 2025 edition, Thomas Vijayan from Oakville, Canada, won for his photograph titled Please Spare Our Home. It epitomizes exactly what the contest aims to achieve: stunning imagery with a call to action. In the photograph, an orangutan sits among the remains of its devastated habitat. It grabs on broken trunks and uprooted vegetation. Shot from a low angle, the creature seems larger than life, confronting the viewer with a plea to do something before it’s too late.

In addition to the Photography of the Year title is the Photographer of the Year, which is awarded to the person for their overall body of work. Angela J Sanchez from the United States won the honor, and her representative image features the striking sight of a mobula shooting out of the water. Judges picked her for the top title because of elements in the image, visible across her portfolio: a “deep connection with her subjects, combining technical skill with a strong sense of timing and composition.”

As part of the Photographer of the Year 2025 prize, Sanchez has the honor of selecting the place where nearly 500 trees will be planted, in collaboration with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted.

Scroll down to view the winning category images, and be sure to check out the gallery of The Nature Photography Contest 2025 winners and finalists.

Check out the incredible winners of The Nature Photography Contest 2025.

The winning images are beautiful, but there is an urgency inherent in the selection of photos.

The photos are a stark reminder of what we have to lose if we don’t act to save the planet, which is at the heart of the competition.

The Nature Photography Contest: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Nature Photography Contest.