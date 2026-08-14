New Book Celebrates the Beloved Bodega Cats That Call New York City Home

Anyone who lives in or has traveled to New York knows that bodega cats are a staple of the city. Upon entering a neighborhood store, a furry friend might materialize from behind the counter, wander between the aisles, or simply watch customers from a favorite perch. Their presence only adds to the cozy, family-oriented energy that makes these establishments so beloved.

Since 2022, New York resident Dan Rimada has been visiting bodegas across the city and documenting the cats that live and work there through an aptly titled project known as Bodega Cats of New York. In total, he has met 60 bodega cats across all five boroughs, gathering their stories while photographer Gulce Kilkis captured them and their surroundings in 120 photographs. Now, these stories and images have been brought together in the project’s self-titled 240-page hardcover book, Bodega Cats of New York, published by Epic Ink.

Since 2022, New York resident Dan Rimada has been visiting bodegas across the city and documenting the cats that live and work there.

Kilkis’ photographs capture the individual personalities behind this distinctly New York tradition. Cats lounge among colorful shelves of snacks, perch on countertops, and peer out from behind displays, appearing completely at home within the stores they inhabit. Among them are Oreo in Park Slope and Prince in SoHo, whose stories demonstrate the different relationships these animals can have with their surroundings. Some are treated like beloved members of the family, while others occupy a more complicated position within the businesses they call home.

This range of experiences is an important part of Rimada’s project. Rather than simply romanticizing bodega cats as an endearing New York phenomenon, Bodega Cats of New York also draws attention to the realities of their working conditions and welfare. After all, these cats aren’t simply neighborhood mascots. Many serve an important function within the stores as mousers and rat catchers, while also becoming familiar companions to owners and regular customers.

In total, he has met 60 bodega cats across all five boroughs, gathering their stories, while photographer Gulce Kilkis captures their candid portraits in 120 photographs.

Behind the charming photographs is a complicated legal reality. While bodega cats have become fixtures of New York’s neighborhood stores, their presence in retail food stores is currently prohibited under the city’s health code. Two separate proposals, one at the city level and another at the state level, are now seeking to change how these working cats are treated while establishing protections for their welfare.

Introduced in April 2026, New York City Council Int. 0830-2026 would override the city’s health-code prohibition on cats in retail food stores and create free vaccination and spay/neuter services, subject to funding. At the state level, Assembly Bill A08341 would establish humane and sanitary standards for cats in retail food stores, including veterinary care, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, food and water, sanitation, and designated areas for the animals. Both proposals remain in committee, and neither has become law.

The proposed legislation complements Rimada’s broader mission with Bodega Cats of New York. By documenting the animals and the people who care for them, the project celebrates their place in New York culture while also advocating for their well-being. “We want to protect what makes New York City feel like home,” Rimada says. “And that includes taking care of the cats that are a part of it.”

Rather than simply romanticizing bodega cats as an endearing New York phenomenon, Bodega Cats of New York also draws attention to the realities of their working conditions and welfare.

Ultimately, Bodega Cats of New York is as much a portrait of the city as it is a celebration of its feline residents. Through Kilkis’ photographs and Rimada’s reporting, each cat becomes an entry point into the family, neighborhood, and small business surrounding it. Together, their stories preserve a beloved—and increasingly complicated—part of everyday New York life.

Bodega Cats of New York will be published by Epic Ink on November 3, 2026.

Bodega Cats of New York is as much a portrait of the city as it is a celebration of its feline residents.

Bodega Cats of New York: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Gulce Kilkis: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bodega Cats of New York.

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