Toast the Cat Is Miraculously Rescued From a Burned Building 72 Hours After the Fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unified Fire Authority (@unifiedfire)

Building fires are frightening events that could be disastrous, both physically and emotionally. Evacuating the scene and extinguishing the flames are top priorities, so when a fire forced hundreds to evacuate an apartment complex in Utah, one family worried about their cat, ironically named Toast (full name: Toast Malone), who was still inside.

The apartment building in Midvale, Salt Lake City, went up in flames on the morning of August 31. The fire displaced more than 40 families living in North Union Apartments. It took firefighters over 60 hours to extinguish the fire, which was likely caused by a mechanical issue, and Toast was finally found more than 72 hours after the fire started.

Utah’s Unified Fire Authority posted a statement to their Instagram and Facebook that they found Toast “hidden inside a closet—one of the only spaces left standing in the apartment after the roof collapsed—the resilient cat survived days of smoke, hundreds of thousands of gallons of water being sprayed overhead, and the destruction all around.”

But in the hours prior to his rescue, Toast’s owners “feared they had lost him,” according to a social media post from Salt Lake County Animal Services. “As the days passed without any sign of him, hope became harder to hold onto,” the post continues. But they never gave up, and thankfully, after being rescued, he had a brief examination and was released just an hour later to reunite with his humans.

One of Toast’s humans, Ryder Mathis, commented on the Instagram post from Utah Unified Fire: “Today has been so amazing after such a hard weekend. Thank you so much for getting my boy back! Toast Malone thanks you.” Mona Mathis, mother of Ryder also commented, “Thank you so much for finding him! Toast means the world to our son and his fiancé and we’re so relieved he was rescued! Our hearts are feeling much lighter today!” Madison Stott also wrote, “I never lost hope that my baby was still alive thank you so much for bringing him back to us!”

Now that Toast is safe and sound and reunited with his family, they’re all surely buttering him up with affection.

When a fire engulfed a building in Utah, one family feared for their cat, ironically named Toast, who was stuck somewhere inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salt Lake County Animal Srvcs (@saltlakecountyanimalservices)

Firefighters worked for three days to put the fire out. Once they did, they were able to examine the wreckage and actually found Toast inside a closet that was still intact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unified Fire Authority (@unifiedfire)

After a quick physical examination, Toast was reunited with his incredibly thankful and relieved family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salt Lake County Animal Srvcs (@saltlakecountyanimalservices)

Utah Unified Fire Authority: Website | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

Salt Lake County Animal Services: Website | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

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