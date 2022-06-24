Get a Sneak Preview of the 2022 Bird Photographer of the Year Finalists

Now in its seventh year, the Bird Photographer of the Year contest is a celebration of the avian world. For the 2022 edition, more than 20,000 images from 115 countries were submitted for consideration. And while the winners won't be announced until September, the competition is giving us a sneak preview of some of the finalists across several categories.

A selection of finalists from the Best Portrait, Bird Behaviour, and Conservation Award categories shows the strength of this year's competition. The photographs, which were taken in diverse locations around the world, reveal the diversity of birds. From the signature black-and-white feathers of king penguins to the wart-covered head and neck of an ocellated turkey, the finalist portraits draw out the best features of these animals.

The Bird Behaviour category runs the gamut from elaborate mating rituals to vicious fights. In the mix is also a beautiful, maternal moment of a hummingbird feeding its young, taken right in the photographer's local park. For the prestigious contest, intimate moments like this are part of what makes birds special.

“Birds are an incredibly diverse group of animals, and we’ve seen stunning images of everything from mallard ducks to harpy eagles this year,” says Will Nicholls, wildlife cameraman and director at Bird Photographer of the Year. “We celebrate birds and conservation through images, and it is always a pleasure for everyone on the judging panel to see the work of such talented photographers.”

The winners of the international competition will be announced on September 8, 2022. Not only will the winners receive a cash prize, but they will also be part of the 2022 competition coffee table book and participate in a traveling exhibition.

Preview some of the finalists of the 2022 Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

The winners of the prestigious photo contest will be announced in early September.

Bird Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bird Photographer of the Year.