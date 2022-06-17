Winners of the 2022 BigPicture Natural World Photography Contest Celebrate Biodiversity

The annual BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition has just released the winners and finalists for 2022. As always, the California Academy of Sciences puts together the event to celebrate Earth's biodiversity. This year's big winner, Karine Aigner, took home the top prize for a rare look at the bizarre mating ritual of cactus bees.

Hers is just one of many photographs in the contest that document exceptional behavior by animals, whether they are on land or under water. For example, Jose Grandío's image of an acrobatic stoat is a charming example of behavior that scientists are still trying to understand. Whatever the reason for this “dancing,” what is clear is that we are lucky to have photographers like Grandío who are willing to take the time to immortalize these flips and leaps.

Whether exploring mating rituals or looking at how animals are adapting to human development, all of the photographs celebrate the natural world. And, at the same time, they teach us about what is really happening in the animal kingdom. So while appreciating the artistry of these photographs, we are also pushed to learn more about how animals are thriving or struggling and what we can do to help.

This gallery was originally published in bioGraphic, an independent magazine about nature and conservation powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and media partner of the BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition.

The winners of the 2022 BigPicture Natural World Photography Contest celebrate nature and its biodiversity.

