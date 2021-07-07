Home / Technology

Amazing App Uses AI Tech to Scan Your LEGO Piles and Suggest Things You Can Build

By Emma Taggart on July 7, 2021
Brickit App

Most LEGO aficionados probably have a giant pile of plastic pieces somewhere that they plan to organize “some day.” It’s hard to plan what to build when your LEGO bricks are in a jumble, but thanks to a fan-made app called Brickit, you won’t have to spend hours searching for the right pieces. The app uses AI technology to scan your cluttered collection of LEGO components and give you customizable suggestions on what to build from them.

To use Brickit, all you have to do is point your smartphone at your LEGO pieces using the app’s built-in AI camera. The app then rapidly scans the area and tries to recognize as many bricks as it can. The more people that use it, the smarter the machine learning app can become, and the more LEGO bricks it will recognize.

Once the app has finished taking an inventory of your LEGO collection, it will output a number of build ideas that you can make a physical reality using the pieces right in front of you. It will even point out exactly where the bricks are in the pile, so you don’t have to spend long searching for them.

Brickit doesn’t just suggest making simple designs such as LEGO trains and little houses. The app is extremely creative when it comes to LEGO builds. So far, its suggestions have included dogs, typewriters, cameras, boomboxes, and tiny synthesizers. You can even customize the suggested designs with different colors and bricks. And when you’re finished, the app also includes a section for you to take a photo and share your build with friends.

The Brickit app is currently available for iOS through the Apple App Store, and an Android version is due to launch in Fall 2021.

The Brickit app uses AI technology to scan your cluttered collection of LEGO bricks and give you suggestions on what to build from them.

 

Brickit is a fan-made app and isn’t an official LEGO product, but we imagine the toy brand will be impressed.

 

Here’s a quick demo on how to use the Brickit app.

