LEGO Unveils Flower Collection To Let You Build Your Own Plants That Will Never Wilt

Who doesn’t remember using LEGO pieces as a child to build little worlds born from your imagination? Well, the designers over at LEGO never stopped. And now, they’ve released their latest creation: two new build kits, aimed at adults with a flair for plant life—or lack thereof. If your building skills are far more developed than your green thumb, then the LEGO Flower Bouquet and the LEGO Bonsai Tree are definitely the “plants” for you.

These two sets were created as part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, and they were designed as an aid to creativity and stress relief. The Bonsai Tree kit is intended to bring a sense of calm to its builders and encourage mindfulness as they engage in the process of shaping the tree. Using a variety of classic pieces from other kits—such as pterodactyl wings, robot heads, and car hoods—to recreate organic botanical shapes, LEGO’s newest creations are sure to be a treat for long-time enthusiasts and beginners alike.

The 756-piece Flower Bouquet set can be made into an array of flowers—including snapdragons, roses, poppies, asters, and daisies—that are customizable so you can build your bouquet to your liking. Equally adjustable, the 878-piece Bonsai Tree kit includes both green leaves and pink cherry blossoms, so you can change your tree with the seasons. No need to worry about repotting or changing the water because these plants will never wilt or die.

All images via LEGO.

