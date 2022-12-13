Winners of British Ecological Society Photo Contest Celebrate the Diversity of Nature

The glowing eyes of a treefrog in Peru earned photographer Roberto Garcia Roa the grand prize of the British Ecological Society’s annual photography competition. Roa, a conservation photographer and evolutionary biologist at Lund University, took the image in Tambopata. This region of Peru is currently threatened by gold mining, making his photograph a stark reminder of the nature that could be lost as the industry develops.

“Winning the British Ecological Society’s Capturing Ecology photography competition with this image has a special significance to me for many reasons,” he shared. “First, it links two powerful allies, science, and photography, which have emerged hand in hand during the last two centuries as key tools for deciphering the natural world around us.

“This image reveals the beauty of nature hidden in Tambopata, a region that is currently threatened by gold mining. It is paradoxical to see the eyes of this frog as small golden pearls because, in reality, the true treasure lies in ensuring the protection of this area and its inhabitants.”

Photographer Peter Hudson took second place in the competition for his incredible look at wildlife in action. His dramatic photo, taken in Kenya, shows steenbok attempting to flee from a leopard. While we can't know what happens next, the leopard's determined look tells us that, most likely, it will be successful in capturing its prey.

International ecologists and students were rewarded for their stunning visuals across six categories that demonstrate everything from how people interact with nature to ecology in action. This year's Capturing Ecology Photography Competition, which is sponsored by Dryad, has a virtual exhibition with all the winning and highly commended photos. It can be accessed freely by anyone on the British Ecological Society's website.

