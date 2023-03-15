Incredible Winners of the 2023 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Amateur and professional photographers celebrated the United Kingdom's incredible wildlife in the British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA). Over 13,000 photographs were submitted, which were then narrowed down to an impressive group of winners.

In the adult competition, Charlie Page was named the overall winner after his image of a red fox juxtaposed against an industrial background was judged the best in the competition. Page's evocative photo also won the Urban Wildlife category.

“I knew this area was frequented by foxes, and I wanted to take an image with the industrial backdrop to show the devastation caused to this local woodland that the fox calls home,” shared Page. “I hope that wildlife photographers aren’t faced with similar scenes in years to come.”

The youth competition, which has three age categories, was won by Billy Evans-Freke for his charming image of a tawny owlet resting in a tree. For his efforts, he was named RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023.

The other winners also submitted impressive work showing the rich variety of wildlife across the UK. From carnivorous plants to small insects to underwater creatures, the species represented are a testament to Britain's natural patrimony.

“The talented photographers in this year’s competition have given us an exceptional window into Britain's nature,” says Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA. “It’s an important reminder of the wildlife and wild spaces that still remain in the UK, and are in need of our care and protection.”

All of the winners’ photographs will now be published in a hardcover coffee-table book with a foreword by Dame Judi Dench. The book is available for purchase on the BWPA website.

For those interested in entering the next contest, the 2024 competition is now taking entries.

Here are the winners of the 2023 British Wildlife Photography Awards.

The winners were culled from the more than 13,000 photographs that were submitted.

The photos are a celebration of the United Kingdom's rich natural environment.

