Artist Updates Disney Princess Dresses With Dazzlingly Modern Designs

Artist Marta Sánchez García is giving Disney princesses the gift of a new wardrobe. She draws iconic animated belles, like Cinderella and Princess Jasmine, wearing new clothing designs that match each character's unique personality and style.

“I based the princesses' gown redesigns on dolls that Disney launched recently, specifically their Midnight Masquerade Collection,” García says. “The collection's gowns and designs are simply incredible, but when I realized they would only be seen on the dolls, I asked myself: ‘How would the princesses look in these new designs in the actual movies?' So I went ahead and drew them with the gowns.”

In each of her fan art illustrations, the artist manages to capture the iconic Disney style, making it seem as though we're looking at a still from the respective film each princess stars in. Sleeping Beauty wears a striking purple dress with golden embroidery, Tiana models a sleeveless green gown and sheer coat, and Snow White sparkles in a rhinestone-encrusted frock. However, García's fashion makeovers are not limited to the princesses. Other beloved heroines like Meg from Hercules and Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame also receive exquisite new looks that capture their individuality.

Scroll down to see some of García's spectacular redesigns, and follow the artist on Instagram for more Disney princess fanart.

Artist Marta Sánchez García redesigns the dated dresses of Disney princesses.

These spectacularly updated dresses are inspired by Disney's Midnight Masquerade collection of dolls.

Marta Sánchez García: Instagram

