Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Updates Disney Princess Dresses With Dazzlingly Modern Designs

By Margherita Cole on September 11, 2020
Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Tiana and Prince Naveen

Artist Marta Sánchez García is giving Disney princesses the gift of a new wardrobe. She draws iconic animated belles, like Cinderella and Princess Jasmine, wearing new clothing designs that match each character's unique personality and style.

“I based the princesses' gown redesigns on dolls that Disney launched recently, specifically their Midnight Masquerade Collection,” García says. “The collection's gowns and designs are simply incredible, but when I realized they would only be seen on the dolls, I asked myself: ‘How would the princesses look in these new designs in the actual movies?' So I went ahead and drew them with the gowns.”

In each of her fan art illustrations, the artist manages to capture the iconic Disney style, making it seem as though we're looking at a still from the respective film each princess stars in. Sleeping Beauty wears a striking purple dress with golden embroidery, Tiana models a sleeveless green gown and sheer coat, and Snow White sparkles in a rhinestone-encrusted frock. However, García's fashion makeovers are not limited to the princesses. Other beloved heroines like Meg from Hercules and Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame also receive exquisite new looks that capture their individuality.

Scroll down to see some of García's spectacular redesigns, and follow the artist on Instagram for more Disney princess fanart.

Artist Marta Sánchez García redesigns the dated dresses of Disney princesses.

Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Princess Jasmine

These spectacularly updated dresses are inspired by Disney's Midnight Masquerade collection of dolls.

Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Sleeping Beauty

Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Pocahontas

Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Snow White

Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Cinderella

Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Belle

Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Meg

Disney Princess Fanart by Maria Sanchez Garcia

Esmeralda

Marta Sánchez García: Instagram

Related Articles:

Artist Reimagines Iconic Disney Princesses With Realistic Facial Proportions

Disney Princesses Are Reimagined as Modern-Day Women in Glam Transformations

History’s Most Famous Paintings Are Reimagined With Beloved Disney Characters

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Recreates Dragon Drawing To Show What Years of Dedicated Practice Does for Your Art
What Is Illustration? A Look at Its Modern Beginnings to How It Is Used Today
Captivating Illustrations of Children Raised by Wild Animals

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.