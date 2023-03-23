Home / Design / Creative Products

Wrap Yourself in This Cozy Tortilla Blanket To Become a Human Burrito

By Regina Sienra on March 23, 2023
man laying down and wrapped in tortilla blanket

mermaker | $19.99+
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Do you ever wake up all bundled up in bed on a chilly morning and think to yourself, Ahh, I'm just like a burrito? Well, now you can take that thought one step further with an actual blanket that looks like a giant tortilla. This Burrito Tortilla Blanket will make you feel like your favorite snack while watching TV, laying in bed, or whenever you please.

Visually, the blanket perfectly resembles the texture of a tortilla, from the yellowish-white flour to the varying brown shades of “burned” spots. However, don't let the look of this creative blanket fool you—it's super soft to the touch and will keep you cozy while adding a fun touch to your nights in. To make it even more realistic, the blanket is printed on both sides.

The blanket comes in a wide range of sizes, from 47 to 80 inches, in case you want to share your place in a burrito with someone else. If wrapping yourself in a tortilla is not your thing, there are also cookie, waffle, and pizza blankets available. Although those options are great for paying tribute to amazing dishes, nothing beats the humor behind literally being a human burrito.

“It's softer than I thought it would be and oddly enough, the circular shape makes it super versatile for wrapping over shoulders or using as a lap blanket—extra length on rounded edges means your toes don't stick out,” writes one reviewer. Another satisfied customer writes, “It is a great investment for anyone who wants to add a touch of whimsy and comfort to their home or outdoor activities.” Overall, they seem to agree—it's a fun and functional product…that lets you pretend you're a burrito.

Ever feel like a burrito when all cozy and bundled in bed? This burrito blanket takes that feeling one step further by letting you wrap yourself up in a tortilla!

tortilla blanket

mermaker | $19.99+

Don't worry. It isn't a real tortilla. It just looks like one. But it's super soft to the touch and will keep you cozy while adding a fun touch to your nights in.

zoom in soft texture of tortilla blanket

mermaker | $19.99+

h/t: [Yahoo]

Related Articles:

You Can Get Cozy Under a Plush Blanket That Looks Like a Giant Stingray

20 Cool Throw Blankets That Will Keep You Warm (And Your Home Stylish)

12 Gorgeous Blankets To Add a Pop of Color to Your Space

This Company Makes Gigantic Blankets That Can Cover Your Entire Family at Once

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Cherry Blossom Gifts Guaranteed to Put a “Spring” in Your Step
15 Enchanting Gifts That Double as Good Luck Charms
Show Off Your Music Taste With One of These Ingenious “Blueprint” Posters
25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style
20 Treasures To Make St. Patrick’s Day Even More Magical
26 Seasonal Gifts To Get You in the Springtime Spirit

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sculptural Notebook Covers Are Fantastical Creatures Brought to Life
Tentacle Earplugs Make It Look Like an Octopus Is Wiggling From Your Head
25 of the Best Kitchen Tools to Compliment Your Cooking
Funny Duck Night Light Looks Like It’s Having an Existential Crisis
Fun Animal-Inspired Utensils Will Keep Your Kitchen Creative and Organized
Stunning Posters Illustrate the History of Jazz and Hip-Hop

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.