Wrap Yourself in This Cozy Tortilla Blanket To Become a Human Burrito

Do you ever wake up all bundled up in bed on a chilly morning and think to yourself, Ahh, I'm just like a burrito? Well, now you can take that thought one step further with an actual blanket that looks like a giant tortilla. This Burrito Tortilla Blanket will make you feel like your favorite snack while watching TV, laying in bed, or whenever you please.

Visually, the blanket perfectly resembles the texture of a tortilla, from the yellowish-white flour to the varying brown shades of “burned” spots. However, don't let the look of this creative blanket fool you—it's super soft to the touch and will keep you cozy while adding a fun touch to your nights in. To make it even more realistic, the blanket is printed on both sides.

The blanket comes in a wide range of sizes, from 47 to 80 inches, in case you want to share your place in a burrito with someone else. If wrapping yourself in a tortilla is not your thing, there are also cookie, waffle, and pizza blankets available. Although those options are great for paying tribute to amazing dishes, nothing beats the humor behind literally being a human burrito.

“It's softer than I thought it would be and oddly enough, the circular shape makes it super versatile for wrapping over shoulders or using as a lap blanket—extra length on rounded edges means your toes don't stick out,” writes one reviewer. Another satisfied customer writes, “It is a great investment for anyone who wants to add a touch of whimsy and comfort to their home or outdoor activities.” Overall, they seem to agree—it's a fun and functional product…that lets you pretend you're a burrito.

Ever feel like a burrito when all cozy and bundled in bed? This burrito blanket takes that feeling one step further by letting you wrap yourself up in a tortilla!

Don't worry. It isn't a real tortilla. It just looks like one. But it's super soft to the touch and will keep you cozy while adding a fun touch to your nights in.

h/t: [Yahoo]

Related Articles:

You Can Get Cozy Under a Plush Blanket That Looks Like a Giant Stingray

20 Cool Throw Blankets That Will Keep You Warm (And Your Home Stylish)

12 Gorgeous Blankets To Add a Pop of Color to Your Space

This Company Makes Gigantic Blankets That Can Cover Your Entire Family at Once