12 Gorgeous Blankets To Add a Pop of Color to Your Space

By Samantha Pires on November 1, 2021
Blanket Gift Guide by My Modern Met

As the temperature starts dropping, there's nothing better than snuggling up with a cozy blanket. Luckily, there are plenty of colorful and artistic blankets to keep you warm. Blankets are also the perfect solution for brightening up your space without investing in expensive new furniture. Not sure where to display your new décor items? Throw them on your bedspread, cover up your old couch, or just keep them tucked away until movie night. Some blankets are even beautiful enough to use as wall art.

Need help finding something snug and stylish? You've come to the right place! We've curated a colorful list to suit different tastes. Some of these blankets feature replicas of famous work like the patterns of Frank Lloyd Wright or the iconic Birth of Venus.

Keep scrolling for a selection of 12 of our favorite blankets. After you’ve made your selection(s), if you are still in the shopping mood, check out our guides for unique bookshelves, our favorite artistic throw blankets, and even some iconic chairs by famous designers.

Snuggle up with one (or more) of these cozy and artistic blankets.

 

Two Dog Blanket

 

Botanical Cottagecore Blanket for Plant Lovers

 

Botanical Blue and White Tiger Blanket

 

Birth of Venus Sandro Botticelli Woven Blanket Throw

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Waterlilies Tapestry

Uni-Art | $89.95

 

Starry Night Vincent Van Gogh Woven Blanket Throw

 

Mushroom Botanical Blanket

ANswet | $49.99

 

Strawberry Fields Knit Blanket

 

Iveta Abolina Mid-Century Line Art Woven Blanket

 

Marta Barragan Camarasa Nature Inspired Blanket

Deny Designs | $71.99

 

Orange Bicycles Blanket

Deny Designs | $63.99

 

Chunky Knit Blanket (Multiple Colors)

 

