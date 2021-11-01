As the temperature starts dropping, there's nothing better than snuggling up with a cozy blanket. Luckily, there are plenty of colorful and artistic blankets to keep you warm. Blankets are also the perfect solution for brightening up your space without investing in expensive new furniture. Not sure where to display your new décor items? Throw them on your bedspread, cover up your old couch, or just keep them tucked away until movie night. Some blankets are even beautiful enough to use as wall art.

Need help finding something snug and stylish? You've come to the right place! We've curated a colorful list to suit different tastes. Some of these blankets feature replicas of famous work like the patterns of Frank Lloyd Wright or the iconic Birth of Venus.

Keep scrolling for a selection of 12 of our favorite blankets. After you’ve made your selection(s), if you are still in the shopping mood, check out our guides for unique bookshelves, our favorite artistic throw blankets, and even some iconic chairs by famous designers.

Snuggle up with one (or more) of these cozy and artistic blankets.

Two Dog Blanket

Botanical Cottagecore Blanket for Plant Lovers

Botanical Blue and White Tiger Blanket

Birth of Venus Sandro Botticelli Woven Blanket Throw

Frank Lloyd Wright Waterlilies Tapestry

Starry Night Vincent Van Gogh Woven Blanket Throw

Mushroom Botanical Blanket

Strawberry Fields Knit Blanket

Iveta Abolina Mid-Century Line Art Woven Blanket

Marta Barragan Camarasa Nature Inspired Blanket

Orange Bicycles Blanket

Chunky Knit Blanket (Multiple Colors)

