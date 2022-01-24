Home / Design / Creative Products

20 Cool Throw Blankets That Will Keep You Warm (And Your Home Stylish)

By Sara Barnes on January 24, 2022
Botanical Throw Blanket

Throw Blanket Wall Art | $85.26+
A good throw blanket is essential in the winter. As the temperatures drop, there are few things better than cozying up on the couch and wrapping yourself in a soft blanket. These home decor must-haves are not only useful but can easily add a stylish touch to your space. Coming clad in different patterns, colors, and illustrative designs, you can make a room look cool even though you’re nice and warm (wrapped in said blanket, of course).

With so many throw blankets available, it can be tough to know where to start. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, look to your existing decor as a guide. Are you placing this throw over a couch? On a chair? What rug or pillows are already in your space?

You can incorporate the same colors (or color family) when selecting your blanket so that your room has visual harmony. Or, you could use this item as an opportunity to add an accent to your space; maybe, for instance, your room has a lot of neutrals. A punchy pink blanket might be just what you need to bring it to life!

Check out some of our favorite throw blankets, below.

Looking for a way to refresh your space? Check out these cool throw blankets that will keep you warm.

 

Beetle Knit Throw

 

Emerald Checker Blanket

 

Earth Tones Blanket

 

Gold Star Blanket

Target Throw Blanket

Target | $31.20

 

Skull Throw Blanket

 

Vanessa Throw Blanket

 

Stitched Line Throw Blanket

Target Throw Blanket

Target | $38.24

 

Monstera Blanket

 

Butterfly and Moth Blanket

 

Botanical Blanket

 

Colorful Throw Blanket

 

Nordic Blanket

Throw Blanket

Trippy Dayz | $42.64+

 

Marble Throw Blanket

 

Green Snake Blanket

Snake Throw Blanket

GOODBURT | $69.90

 

Anida Tufted Throw Blanket

Target Throw Blanket

Target | $40

 

Horizon Wool Blend Throw Blanket

 

Modern Sun and Moon

 

Braided Striped Throw Blanket

Target Throw Blanket

Target | $22.99

 

Textured Monika Throw Blanket

 

Woven Augustine Throw Blanket

 

