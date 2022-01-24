20 Cool Throw Blankets That Will Keep You Warm (And Your Home Stylish)

A good throw blanket is essential in the winter. As the temperatures drop, there are few things better than cozying up on the couch and wrapping yourself in a soft blanket. These home decor must-haves are not only useful but can easily add a stylish touch to your space. Coming clad in different patterns, colors, and illustrative designs, you can make a room look cool even though you’re nice and warm (wrapped in said blanket, of course).
With so many throw blankets available, it can be tough to know where to start. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, look to your existing decor as a guide. Are you placing this throw over a couch? On a chair? What rug or pillows are already in your space?
You can incorporate the same colors (or color family) when selecting your blanket so that your room has visual harmony. Or, you could use this item as an opportunity to add an accent to your space; maybe, for instance, your room has a lot of neutrals. A punchy pink blanket might be just what you need to bring it to life!
Check out some of our favorite throw blankets, below.
Looking for a way to refresh your space? Check out these cool throw blankets that will keep you warm.
Beetle Knit Throw
Emerald Checker Blanket
Earth Tones Blanket
Gold Star Blanket
Skull Throw Blanket
Vanessa Throw Blanket
Stitched Line Throw Blanket
Monstera Blanket
Butterfly and Moth Blanket
Botanical Blanket
Colorful Throw Blanket
Nordic Blanket
Marble Throw Blanket
Green Snake Blanket
Anida Tufted Throw Blanket
Horizon Wool Blend Throw Blanket
Modern Sun and Moon
Braided Striped Throw Blanket
Textured Monika Throw Blanket
Woven Augustine Throw Blanket
Related Articles:
25 Stylish Pieces of Home Decor You Can Only Find at Target
15 Peel and Stick Wallpapers That Will Instantly Transform Your Home