Indigenous Runner Wins 63K Ultramarathon After Walking 14 Hours To Make It to the Starting Line

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Cerebro Digital (@tucerebrodigital)

Many people believe being a top athlete requires having the latest equipment or grueling training; but sometimes, the most important element is determination. The perfect example of this is Candelaria Rivas Ramos, a 30-year-old indigenous ultra marathon runner. She conquered the 63-kilometer (51.57 miles) 2025 Canyon Ultra Marathon—and had no previous experience in competitions of this kind.

Rivas Ramos is a member of the Rarámuri, an Indigenous people based in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. They live in a remote area with high mountains and deep gorges in the Sierra Madre Occidental range. Due to their fairly isolated location, the Rarámuris are used to traveling long distances by foot—often in sandals—turning them into proficient runners.

The ultramarathon took place in the town of Guachochi, and featured a traditional Rarámuri blessing—a nod to the importance and sacred attachment between the people and their abilities to run long distances. The bond is so strong that the word “Rarámuri” even stands for “foot runner,” “light feet,” or “they who walk well.” In fact, the Milwaukee Public Museum says that “some Tarahumara hunters will run their prey to exhaustion, rather than using bow and arrow or bullets.”

Rivas Ramos finished the race in 7 hours and 34 minutes, earning first place in the female competition. And as if that achievement wasn’t enough proof of her endurance, she also walked 14 hours just to get to the starting line from her distant home. After the race, she told the press that she had no training other than her regular life around the mountains.

“I already knew about the race that takes place here every year. I had never participated, but I came here this year to sign up for it around April,” she told TVC Deportes. Rivas Ramos shared that she was inspired to run in the ultramarathon after seeing runners in her community return from races with a medal around their necks. She also dedicated the win to her family, and took home a prize of 7,000 Mexican pesos ($370). Beyond her community, Rivas Ramos’ achievement has inspired people around the world with her determination and ability to make the most out of her humble conditions.

Candelaria Rivas Ramos, a 30-year-old Indigenous ultra marathon runner, conquered the 63-kilometer (51.57 miles) 2025 Canyon Ultra Marathon—and had no previous experience in competitions of this kind.

La etnia Raramuri si impone en los 63 kilómetros para mujeres del Ultra Maratón de los Cañones Candelaria Rivas Ramos cruza la meta ante el apoyo total de los habitantes locales en Guachochi. pic.twitter.com/CtizawE2NG — TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) July 5, 2025

Related Articles :

Artist Makes Plea for Endangered Indigenous Languages With Powerful Chandelier-Like Piece

Stunning Photographic Prints Celebrate the Traditional Regalia of Indigenous Americans

75-Year-Old Runner With Worn Down Shoes Finishes a Half Marathon in Under Two Hours

Colin Farrell Completes Dublin Marathon While Pushing His Friend in a Wheelchair