This Bird Nest Omelette With Rice Ball Chicks Makes Breakfast Almost Too Cute to Eat

Japanese creativity and love for kawaii characters permeates even the world of food. And while examples of this can surely be found in trendy eateries and viral snacks, it has also found its way to everyday dishes cooked at home. A prime example of this is a recipe shared by Tastemade Japan, whose bird nest omurice is so simple yet so adorable it seems to even tell a story from your pan to your plate.
Omurice is basically an omelette made with fried rice and a thin layer of scrambled eggs, often topped with ketchup. And while we've seen Japanese food artists explore the creative possibilities of rice balls, this creation takes it to the next level.
This particular bird nest omelette stars a group of chicks made out of rice balls. Their eyes are made of sesame seeds—allowing for a variety of concerned and sleepy expressions–and their beaks are two pieces of corn placed together. The rice chicks are then bathed in scrambled eggs, and moved carefully with a spatula in a circular motion to form a cozy nest around them. The dish is then complemented with some herbs and even a sausage cut into the shape of a cheerful octopus—and it’s topped with ketchup, of course.
The company has also compiled other equally cute ideas that will sure put a smile on your face. Whether it's an expressive bear pastry or a grilled cheese sandwich with a funny face, these snacks are sure to be conversation starters! To stay up to date with their charming delicacies, follow Tastemade Japan on TikTok.
