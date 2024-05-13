Home / Food Art

This Bird Nest Omelette With Rice Ball Chicks Makes Breakfast Almost Too Cute to Eat

By Regina Sienra on May 13, 2024
@tastemadejapan でもさ、こんなかわいいひよこちゃん達食べられる、、？ #不憫 #ひよこオムライス #オムライス #omelette #tiktokfood #テイストメイド #tiktokレシピ #japanesefood ♬ 最上級にかわいいの！ – 超ときめき♡宣伝部

Japanese creativity and love for kawaii characters permeates even the world of food. And while examples of this can surely be found in trendy eateries and viral snacks, it has also found its way to everyday dishes cooked at home. A prime example of this is a recipe shared by Tastemade Japan, whose bird nest omurice is so simple yet so adorable it seems to even tell a story from your pan to your plate.

Omurice is basically an omelette made with fried rice and a thin layer of scrambled eggs, often topped with ketchup. And while we've seen Japanese food artists explore the creative possibilities of rice balls, this creation takes it to the next level.

This particular bird nest omelette stars a group of chicks made out of rice balls. Their eyes are made of sesame seeds—allowing for a variety of concerned and sleepy expressions–and their beaks are two pieces of corn placed together. The rice chicks are then bathed in scrambled eggs, and moved carefully with a spatula in a circular motion to form a cozy nest around them. The dish is then complemented with some herbs and even a sausage cut into the shape of a cheerful octopus—and it’s topped with ketchup, of course.

The company has also compiled other equally cute ideas that will sure put a smile on your face. Whether it's an expressive bear pastry or a grilled cheese sandwich with a funny face, these snacks are sure to be conversation starters! To stay up to date with their charming delicacies, follow Tastemade Japan on TikTok.

Tastemade Japan created a bird nest omurice recipe so simple yet so adorable it seems to even tell a story from your pan to your plate. Here are some other cute breakfast and snack ideas they’ve created.

@tastemadejapan ひよこさんゆで卵を料理してたらぴよぴよ泣き始めたんだが… #ゆで卵 #泣き方のクセ #ひよこさんゆで卵 #tiktokfood #tiktokレシピ #テイストメイド #japanesefood #eggs ♬ ナニコレ珍百景のテーマ(展覧会の絵) – サウンドワークス

@tastemadejapan 背徳感たっぷり！伸び〜るチーズトースト #背徳感 #チーズすっきゃねん #トーストアレンジ #カロリー #チョコペンで落書き #tiktokfood #tiktokレシピ #テイストメイド #japanesefood #cheese ♬ Chipi Chipi Chapa Chapa – IamBatus & rich disease

@tastemadejapan @s3526760に返信 こういう一手間で垣間見れる“センス”ー #芸術点あげたい #お弁当 #ピクニック #テイストメイド #tiktokfood #egg #tiktokレシピ #japanesefood ♬ 男の子のために可愛いわけじゃない！ – 星乃夢奈

@tastemadejapan @珠理奈に返信 プリケツ(プリティなケツ)は世界を救う #色んなわんちゃん色んなプリケツ #ブサカワ #パン作り #犬のいる生活 #テイストメイド #tiktokfood #tiktokレシピ #japanesefood #baking #puppy ♬ Osanpo (feat. 般若 & R-指定) [Remix] – SOCKS & DJ RYOW

@tastemadejapan @user7056007130028に返信 投稿したことあるけど、材料２つで可愛いのはこれ！ #ホワイトデー #ホットケーキミックス #くま #マフィン #バニラアイス #tiktokfood #tiktokレシピ #テイストメイド #japanesefood #whiteday ♬ エイムに愛されしガール – 湊あくあ

Tastemade Japan: Website | YouTube | TikTok

Related Articles:

Clever Food Artist Turns Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Into Cute Characters to Encourage Healthy Habits

Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters

Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat

Cheesecake Topped With Capybaras Soaking In a Hot Spring Is Almost Too Cute To Eat

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Makes a Life-Size Flamingo Pool Float Entirely Out of Chocolate
Blooming Buttercream Cupcakes Look like Real Flowers and Succulents Too Beautiful To Eat
Clever Food Artist Turns Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Into Cute Characters to Encourage Healthy Habits
Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters
Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them
Japanese Sculptor Carves Groceries Into Brilliant Edible Sculptures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Adorable Korean Cat Puddings Are Taking the Internet by Storm, One Wiggle at a Time
Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat
Phenomenal Fruit Carvings Turn Apples Into Artistic Scribbles and Pears Into Painterly Strokes
37 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
Artist Recreates ‘Mona Lisa’ as an Edible Masterpiece Made From Potatoes
Pastry Chef Sculpts Life-Size Foosball Table Entirely From Chocolate

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.