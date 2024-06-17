Baker Creates Adorable Squid-Shaped Sausage Rolls To Make Food Fun for Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiew See (@autumn.kitchen)

Growing up, many of us were probably told not to play with our food. But what happens when the people responsible for making our food find a way to have fun with it instead? Baker Chiew See of Autumn Kitchen takes this to heart as she tries to instill joy in her mouthwatering culinary creations.

See will often model her food off of animals, and a recent reel shows her making adorable squid-shaped sausage rolls that are almost too cute to eat. The video begins with the Malaysian chef making her dough from scratch and rolling it out into a flat rectangle. Then, she slices one side of the sausages so that they are split into eight separate strips, one strip for each tentacle of the squid. After wrapping the uncut half of the sausage in dough and placing it in the oven, See finishes her process by affixing edible eyes to the outside of the scrumptious squid.

The result is a puffy, golden-brown sausage roll that not only tastes delicious, but also has a larger-than-life personality. But if seeing isn't believing and you need to taste the adorable snack yourself, See kindly writes the ingredients and cooking instructions in the description of every video she posts, allowing you to recreate all of her cute cuisines. With over 1,700 posts on her Instagram, there is no shortage of recipes for you to make in your own free time.

To keep up with her latest culinary creations, you can follow her on See on Instagram or Facebook. For longer length tutorial videos, you can subscribe to Autumn Kitchen on YouTube.

Chiew See is a chef and baker who is best known for her adorable food creations. One of her latest video features a squid-shaped sausage roll that tastes as good as it looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiew See (@autumn.kitchen)

Chiew See: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Related Articles :

Food Artist Crafts Quirky Characters That Are Too Cute to Eat

Brilliant Food Artist Turns Boring Cakes into Imaginative Miniature Scenes of Life

Clever Food Artist Turns Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Into Cute Characters to Encourage Healthy Habits

Food Artist Creates Charming Characters That Look Too Adorable to Eat