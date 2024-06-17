Home / Food Art

Baker Creates Adorable Squid-Shaped Sausage Rolls To Make Food Fun for Kids

By Sarah Currier on June 17, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chiew See (@autumn.kitchen)

Growing up, many of us were probably told not to play with our food. But what happens when the people responsible for making our food find a way to have fun with it instead? Baker Chiew See of Autumn Kitchen takes this to heart as she tries to instill joy in her mouthwatering culinary creations.

See will often model her food off of animals, and a recent reel shows her making adorable squid-shaped sausage rolls that are almost too cute to eat. The video begins with the Malaysian chef making her dough from scratch and rolling it out into a flat rectangle. Then, she slices one side of the sausages so that they are split into eight separate strips, one strip for each tentacle of the squid. After wrapping the uncut half of the sausage in dough and placing it in the oven, See finishes her process by affixing edible eyes to the outside of the scrumptious squid.

The result is a puffy, golden-brown sausage roll that not only tastes delicious, but also has a larger-than-life personality. But if seeing isn't believing and you need to taste the adorable snack yourself, See kindly writes the ingredients and cooking instructions in the description of every video she posts, allowing you to recreate all of her cute cuisines. With over 1,700 posts on her Instagram, there is no shortage of recipes for you to make in your own free time.

To keep up with her latest culinary creations, you can follow her on See on Instagram or Facebook. For longer length tutorial videos, you can subscribe to Autumn Kitchen on YouTube.

Chiew See is a chef and baker who is best known for her adorable food creations. One of her latest video features a squid-shaped sausage roll that tastes as good as it looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chiew See (@autumn.kitchen)

Chiew See: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Related Articles:

Food Artist Crafts Quirky Characters That Are Too Cute to Eat

Brilliant Food Artist Turns Boring Cakes into Imaginative Miniature Scenes of Life

Clever Food Artist Turns Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Into Cute Characters to Encourage Healthy Habits

Food Artist Creates Charming Characters That Look Too Adorable to Eat

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man “Travels” the World by Cooking Traditional Dishes From Each Country
This Bird Nest Omelette With Rice Ball Chicks Makes Breakfast Almost Too Cute to Eat
Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Makes a Life-Size Flamingo Pool Float Entirely Out of Chocolate
Blooming Buttercream Cupcakes Look like Real Flowers and Succulents Too Beautiful To Eat
Clever Food Artist Turns Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Into Cute Characters to Encourage Healthy Habits
Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them
Japanese Sculptor Carves Groceries Into Brilliant Edible Sculptures
These Adorable Korean Cat Puddings Are Taking the Internet by Storm, One Wiggle at a Time
Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat
Phenomenal Fruit Carvings Turn Apples Into Artistic Scribbles and Pears Into Painterly Strokes
37 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.