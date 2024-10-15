Artisanal Baker Reimagines Baroque Era Gowns as Elaborate Cakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Magazine (@heritagevna.magazine)

The Baroque era style is known for dramatic silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and opulent details. European aristocrats, in particular, used extravagant outfits to flaunt their wealth and status. Today, those extravagant styles have inspired Vietnam-based cake artist Nguyen Vu Hoang Anh of Mito Sweets to craft elaborate, dress-shaped cakes that look fit for royalty.

Celebrated as one of the best cake artists in Vietnam, Nguyen Vu is best known for shaping fondant into flowers, plant leaves, and even cartoon characters. But it’s his gown-inspired cakes that truly take his talent to the next level, showcasing his incredible attention to detail.

Each dress-shaped cake is entirely handmade using a sponge cake base held together with buttercream and chocolate. Nguyen then uses layers of colored fondant to sculpt the realistic details. From the tiny creases in the fondant fabric to the little edible accessories and final paint touches, every handmade detail makes each cake unique.

Each cake takes Nguyen Vu about three to five days to complete, but the real work starts long before that, as he meticulously plans each design. “To create a realistic dress,” cake artist explains, “I had to research everything from the way the fabric pleats, how to fold the hem, trim the waist, sew buttons, and then adapt the techniques to the material used to make the cake.”

This painstaking attention to detail is what makes each edible masterpiece so time-consuming, and it’s also a key factor in the price of these extraordinary cakes. “The average price of each cake shaped like a noble dress ranges from 3.5 million VND (US$140) to 5 million VND (US$200), depending on the complexity and design,” Nguyen Vu reveals. “This is a handmade product, every small detail is meticulously done, so the price is higher than regular cakes.”

Scroll down to see more of his stunning cakes below and check out even more of his work by following Nguyen Vu on Instagram.

Vietnam-based cake artist Nguyen Vu Hoang Anh creates elaborate, dress-shaped cakes that look fit for Baroque-era royalty.

From the tiny creases in the fondant fabric to the little edible accessories, every detail is handmade.

Mito Sweets: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [OddityCentral]

All images via Mito Sweets.

Related Articles :

Delectable Fine Art-Inspired Cakes Look Like They Belong in a Museum

15+ Artistic Cake Decorating Ideas & Essential Supplies to Start Decorating Today

Elegant Towering Cakes Inspired by Architecture and Fine Art

Museum Challenges Visitors To Transform Their Favorite Artworks Into Cakes