Inventive ‘Kintsugi Oreos’ Fix the Broken Cookie Problem by Mending Them With Frosting

The ancient Japanese art of kintsugi involves mending broken pottery by filling in the cracks with gold, turning ceramic shards into something beautiful. The word literally means “to join with gold” and the process serves as a reminder that even the most broken of things can be made whole again and that there is beauty and serenity in imperfection. This idea has resonated with people all across the globe, within the art world and beyond. Now, it is gaining attention once again, but this time in the cookie community.

Creative agency Leo Burnett Tailor Made recently came up with the idea of “kintsugi Oreo,” a perfect solution to the broken cookie problem. Their proposal involves an Oreo cream-flavored frosting in a tube that people can then uncap and apply carefully to the cracks in their cookie. They can push the pieces back together with the edible adhesive. And once the cream sets, the Oreo will be whole again, albeit with vivid white lines where the cracks used to be.

You can watch the full promotional video below.

What if broken Oreo cookies could be pieced back together with a tube of cream? Check out kintsugi Oreo.

