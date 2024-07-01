Home / Food Art

Inventive ‘Kintsugi Oreos’ Fix the Broken Cookie Problem by Mending Them With Frosting

By Sarah Currier on July 1, 2024

Kintsugi Oreos

The ancient Japanese art of kintsugi involves mending broken pottery by filling in the cracks with gold, turning ceramic shards into something beautiful. The word literally means “to join with gold” and the process serves as a reminder that even the most broken of things can be made whole again and that there is beauty and serenity in imperfection. This idea has resonated with people all across the globe, within the art world and beyond. Now, it is gaining attention once again, but this time in the cookie community.

Creative agency Leo Burnett Tailor Made recently came up with the idea of “kintsugi Oreo,” a perfect solution to the broken cookie problem. Their proposal involves an Oreo cream-flavored frosting in a tube that people can then uncap and apply carefully to the cracks in their cookie. They can push the pieces back together with the edible adhesive. And once the cream sets, the Oreo will be whole again, albeit with vivid white lines where the cracks used to be.

You can watch the full promotional video below.

What if broken Oreo cookies could be pieced back together with a tube of cream? Check out kintsugi Oreo.

Leo Burnett Tailor Made: Website
h/t: [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Vintage Japanese Gadgets Are Reimagined With Golden Kintsugi “Scars” to Give Them a Second Chance

Artist Uses Japanese Art of Kintsugi to Fill in Basketball Court’s Cracks With Gold

Ceramic Shards Found on Beach Are Turned into Chopstick Rests Using Kintsugi

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Baker Designs Loaf of Bread To Look Just Like a Tuna Fish, Especially When You Slice It Open
Baker Creates Adorable Squid-Shaped Sausage Rolls To Make Food Fun for Kids
Man “Travels” the World by Cooking Traditional Dishes From Each Country
This Bird Nest Omelette With Rice Ball Chicks Makes Breakfast Almost Too Cute to Eat
Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Makes a Life-Size Flamingo Pool Float Entirely Out of Chocolate
Blooming Buttercream Cupcakes Look like Real Flowers and Succulents Too Beautiful To Eat

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Clever Food Artist Turns Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Into Cute Characters to Encourage Healthy Habits
Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters
Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them
Japanese Sculptor Carves Groceries Into Brilliant Edible Sculptures
These Adorable Korean Cat Puddings Are Taking the Internet by Storm, One Wiggle at a Time
Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.