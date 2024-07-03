Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Sculpts Giant Chocolate-Covered Strawberry All Made of Chocolate

A chocolate-covered strawberry is a simple, romantic dessert that most people can create. But Amaury Guichon‘s chocolate-covered strawberry is anything but simple. Known as “The Chocolate Guy,” Guichon creates incredible confections that are world-renowned. The French pastry chef has a knack for transforming anything into chocolate, including a strawberry.

Guichon tackled the romantic treat for Valentine's Day earlier this year. In a video he shared with social media followers, we see him start by creating two giant chocolate eggs, cutting them, and then fusing the pieces to make the initial shape of the fruit. Not missing any details, he carefully carves out small indents as placeholders and then uses almonds to make a mold for the seeds.

After his strawberry is complete, he uses a tool to cut the fruit in half. One side is covered in a brilliant red, while the bottom half is “dipped” in chocolate. The effect is already impressive, but that's when Guichon gets even more creative.

The project, done in collaboration with Baileys, famous for its Irish cream liqueur, is inspired by its Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini. So, the pastry chef uses the inside of his strawberry as a container for even more sweets. Not only does he create some round candies using real strawberries, but he also injects fresh strawberries with Baileys Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini and then dips them in chocolate mixed with the liqueur. Everything is then placed inside the strawberry, only to be revealed when someone pulls on the stem.

Guichon's work once again shows his incredible skills and the wonderful creative possibilities chocolate offers. To see what he comes up with next, you can follow Guichon on TikTok or Instagram.

Renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon is known for his impressive and artistic chocolate sculptures.

A strawberry isn't the only fruit he's designed, check out these other chocolate sculptures featuring bananas, cherries, and basket of various berries.

He's even created a larger-than-life can of raspberries…and the can opener!

Amaury Guichon: Website | TikTok | Instagram

Related Articles :

Pastry Chef Creates 8-Foot-Tall Giraffe Made Entirely of Chocolate

Pastry Chef Sculpts Life-Size Foosball Table Entirely From Chocolate

World-Renowned Pastry Chef Creates Extraordinary Chocolate Sculptures

Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Makes a Life-Size Flamingo Pool Float Entirely Out of Chocolate