Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Sculpts Giant Chocolate-Covered Strawberry All Made of Chocolate

By Jessica Stewart on July 3, 2024
@amauryguichon Chocolate covered Strawberry! A little something for the perfect Valantine’s day date! #amauryguichon #valentinesday ♬ Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

A chocolate-covered strawberry is a simple, romantic dessert that most people can create. But Amaury Guichon‘s chocolate-covered strawberry is anything but simple. Known as “The Chocolate Guy,” Guichon creates incredible confections that are world-renowned. The French pastry chef has a knack for transforming anything into chocolate, including a strawberry.

Guichon tackled the romantic treat for Valentine's Day earlier this year. In a video he shared with social media followers, we see him start by creating two giant chocolate eggs, cutting them, and then fusing the pieces to make the initial shape of the fruit. Not missing any details, he carefully carves out small indents as placeholders and then uses almonds to make a mold for the seeds.

After his strawberry is complete, he uses a tool to cut the fruit in half. One side is covered in a brilliant red, while the bottom half is “dipped” in chocolate. The effect is already impressive, but that's when Guichon gets even more creative.

The project, done in collaboration with Baileys, famous for its Irish cream liqueur, is inspired by its Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini. So, the pastry chef uses the inside of his strawberry as a container for even more sweets. Not only does he create some round candies using real strawberries, but he also injects fresh strawberries with Baileys Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini and then dips them in chocolate mixed with the liqueur. Everything is then placed inside the strawberry, only to be revealed when someone pulls on the stem.

Guichon's work once again shows his incredible skills and the wonderful creative possibilities chocolate offers. To see what he comes up with next, you can follow Guichon on TikTok or Instagram.

Renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon is known for his impressive and artistic chocolate sculptures.

@amauryguichon Chocolate Pencil & Sharpener! ✏️ This one is for everyone who used to bite their pencil as a kid! ‍♂️ #amauryguichon #chocolate ♬ Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

@amauryguichon Chocolate Paintbrush! ️ Painting the world with chocolate! #amauryguichon #chocolate ♬ this is what space feels like – JVKE

A strawberry isn't the only fruit he's designed, check out these other chocolate sculptures featuring bananas, cherries, and basket of various berries.

@amauryguichon Chocolate Banana! This would make one epic banana split!! #amauryguichon #chocolate #banana ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY – Tommy Richman

@amauryguichon Chocolate Cherries! Making my favourite fruit taste like chocolate! #amauryguichon #chocolate #cherry ♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) – CKay

@amauryguichon Berries and chocolate basket! A great project created with my friend @Cedric Grolet during my stay in Paris!Sending positive vibes throughout the whole sweet world! #cedricgrolet #amauryguichon #teamwork ♬ Smoked out Phonk – TREVASPURA

He's even created a larger-than-life can of raspberries…and the can opener!

@amauryguichon The Raspberry Can! The best canned food I’ve ever ate! #amauryguichon #chocolate #can ♬ AMG – Connor Price & Killa

Amaury Guichon: Website | TikTok | Instagram

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
