Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Makes a Life-Size Flamingo Pool Float Entirely Out of Chocolate

By Regina Sienra on May 6, 2024
@amauryguichon Chocolate Flamingo Floatie! Getting ready for Summer! #amauryguichon #chocolate #summer ♬ clouds – JVKE

Creating realistic sculptures is no easy feat. And while many artists give it a go with wood or clay, there is a creator who makes it more challenging by working with an unexpected material—chocolate. Pastry chef Amaury Guichon has made a name for himself by recreating large objects with his medium of choice. As if creating large-scale structures with candy isn't impressive enough, Guichon's chocolate sculptures are so detailed they could easily pass for the real thing.

One of Guichon's latest pieces is a testament to this. The pastry chef made a life-size pink flamingo pool float, and even sat inside it to show how big it truly is. A video of his process shows him building the donut-shaped part out of chocolate rings, and carefully sculpting the flamingo out of a tower of candy. He even achieves the stretched-out quality of rubber by carefully carving the chocolate pieces. Once it's been assembled, the artist uses an airbrush to bring the sculpture to life with bright, shiny colors.

Guichon used a similar approach when creating a massive balloon dog, very much like Jeff Koons‘ sculptures. Using a similar shade to that of the flamingo pool float, he expertly carved chocolate frozen out of bucket-shaped molds into round pieces. Almost as a nod to the original source, he dipped a ballon in chocolate to form the dog's tail. However, one of the most striking details is the balloon knot that forms the nose. As elastic as it looks, it's made out of edible material like the rest of the piece.

The pastry chef has also tackled more mundane objects, nailing the details with the same level of expertise as his more monumental works. He recently built a shipping box, recreating the corrugated cardboard for each of its walls, as well as the clear tape. Guichon even made shipping foam peanuts out of icing—and ate one in the process. To make it even more exciting, he filled it with cake, and in the end, he cut it in half to give it a victory bite.

Whether it's something as small and delicate as caviar, or gigantic like a breathing dragon, one thing's for sure—it can all be built out of chocolate if Guichon is in charge. To stay up to date with his creations, you can follow him on TikTok.

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon has made a name for himself by recreating large objects with chocolate.

@amauryguichon Chocolate Balloon Dog! When did you guess what it was going to be? #amauryguichon #chocolate #balloon ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] [Extended] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

As if creating large-scale structures with candy wasn't impressive enough, Guichon's chocolate sculptures are so detailed they could easily pass for the real thing.

@amauryguichon The Shipping Box! I have a special delivery ready to ship! Who should I send it to? #amauryguichon #chocolate ♬ Trendsetter – Connor Price & Haviah Mighty

Whether it's small and delicate or gigantic and daunting, one thing's for sure—it can all be built out of chocolate if Guichon is in charge.

@amauryguichon Chocolate Trooper Helmet! Getting ready for May the 4th! #amauryguichon #chocolate #starwars ♬ Darth Vader – Mat Brook

@amauryguichon Chocolate Cherries! Making my favourite fruit taste like chocolate! #amauryguichon #chocolate #cherry ♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) – CKay

@amauryguichon Chocolate Pencil & Sharpener! ✏️ This one is for everyone who used to bite their pencil as a kid! ‍♂️ #amauryguichon #chocolate ♬ Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

@amauryguichon Chocolate covered Strawberry! A little something for the perfect Valantine’s day date! #amauryguichon #valentinesday ♬ Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

@amauryguichon Chocolate Matches! Strike and eat! The perfect snack to enjoy under the stars. #amauryguichon #chocolate #smores ♬ Vois sur ton chemin (DJ Holanda MONTAGEM CORAL Remix) – BENNETT

@amauryguichon Chocolate Train! All aboard! Next stop Christmas! #amauryguichon #chocolate #train #christmas ♬ The Polar Express – Main Theme – Geek Music

@amauryguichon Chocolate Lunar Dragon! Happy Lunar New Year, wishing you all happiness and good fortune! #amauryguichon #chocolate #lunarnewyear #dragon ♬ Chinese New Year – Lux-Inspira

@amauryguichon Chocolate Leopard! I love the way the eyes turned out! What should I do next? #amauryguichon #chocolate ♬ Nocturne – Bor Pro

@amauryguichon Chocolate Teddy Bear! My new favourite Chocolate creation with my new favourite initials! I love the chocolate zipper in the back! #amauryguichon #chocolate #teddybear ♬ The Feels – Labrinth

Amaury Guichon: Website | TikTok | Instagram

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
