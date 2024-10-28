Baker Creates “Cloud Pudding” That Looks Just Like a Delicious Slice of the Sky

@this_is_mr.ali Resepi Puding Awan by Mr. Ali ☁️ Bahan – Bahan BAHAGIAN SANTAN ( awan ) – 200 ml santan – 1 cawan air (250 ml) – 1 cawan air kelapa – sedikit garam – 5 gram serbuk agar agar – 1/2 cawan gula ( 100g) BAHAGIAN JELLY BUNGA TELANG – 10 kuntum bunga telang ( dibasuh) – 1 cawan air panas – 1 liter air – 1/2 cawan gula ( 100g) – 10g serbuk agar agar CARA – CARA BAHAGIAN AWAN ( santan ) – sebatikan semua bahan hingga mendidih. – matikan api dan letak dalam acuan awan – sejukkan 30 minit di dalam peti BAHAGIAN JELLY BUNGA TELANG – sebatikan semua bahan dan kacau hingga mendidih – tuang lapisan pertama dalam 2-3 senduk dan tunggu selama 1-2 minit baru letak beberapa ketul awan – biarkan di luar – masukkan bunga telang dan letak 1 cawan air panas dan tutup mangkuk anda selama 1 jam utk dapat air bunga telang ( ni buat awal sekali sebelum buat bahagian jelly) – masukkan air bunga telang ke dalam lebihan adunan jelly . – tuang beberapa senduk dan letak beberapa ketul awan. Biarkan ia mengeras di suhu bilik dan ulang step sama sampai habis adunan. – sejukkan 2 jam dalam peti dan dah siap! Selamat Mencuba! – mr. ali ♬ Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan – Bernadya

Many bakers excel at making Instagram-worthy creations and experimenting with unusual ingredients, but food artist Mr. Ali has recently raised the bar on both beauty and creativity. The Malaysian creator shared a jelly cake that looks like a literal slice of heaven. If it weren't for the footage of him getting it ready and slicing it up, you'd think this dessert only exists in the digital realm.

Mr. Ali aptly named this mesmerizing dessert Cloud Pudding. The video of his creation shows a solid square of light blue jelly filled with perfectly formed white clouds within. The food artist, not one to gatekeep his secrets, shared a recipe and showed how he put it all together. Despite how perfect the end results looks, the dessert was made entirely from scratch.

If you're wondering what this cloud pudding tastes like, the answer may pique your interest further. The clouds have a coconut taste, while the blue of the sky is achieved with the use of telang flowers, used in tea and as a natural food coloring throughout Southeast Asia.

Should you want to give the cloud pudding a go, the recipe goes as follows: The clouds, which require a plastic mold, are made up of 200 milliliters (6.7 ounces) of coconut milk, 1 cup of water, 1 cup of coconut water, a pinch of salt, 5 grams of agar agar powder, and a 1/2 cup of sugar. Meanwhile, the sky needs 10 pre-washed telang flowers, one cup of hot water, one liter of water (33.8 ounces), a 1/2 cup of sugar, and 10 grams (about 2 teaspoons) of agar agar powder.

For the clouds, mix and boil all ingredients, turn off the heat to fill the cloud mold, and let it cool 30 minutes in the fridge. For the sky, mix all ingredients and stir until boiling as well. The part when it becomes tricky is when both parts come together. Mr. Ali explains: “Pour the first layer in two to three spoonfuls and wait for one to two minutes before placing some clouds. [Then] leave it outside. Add telang flower and put 1 cup of hot water and cover your bowl for one hour to get telang flower water (do this first before making the jelly part). Put telang flower water into the excess jelly mixture. Pour a few spoonfuls and place some clouds. Let it harden at room temperature and repeat the same step until the mixture is finished. Cool for two hours in the fridge and it will be ready!”

Mr. Ali later did an alternative version in smaller containers, adding some dragonfruit to the mix to create a purple-pink sunset sky. To stay up to date with his delicious and eye-catching desserts, make sure to follow him on Instagram.

@this_is_mr.ali Resepi Puding Pandan Sirap Santan by Mr. Ali ✨ Loyang 7 inci Bahan – Bahan : LAPISAN PANDAN SANTAN Sebatikan : – 200ml santan pekat – sedikit garam dan essen vanila – 1 biji telur -130g gula – 4 cawan air – 10g serbuk agar agar – 1 setengah cawan air pandan : ( kisar 5 helai daun pandan & sedikit air) LAPISAN SIRAP – 5 gram serbuk agar agar – 2 setengah cawan air – 80g gula – sedikit garam Cara – Cara: LAPISAN PANDAN SANTAN – masukkan semua bahan kecuali santan yg disebatikan – bila dah mula naik wap baru masukkan bancuhan santan tadi – kacau hingga mendidih dan tuang kedalam loyang. Biarkan ia mengeras di suhu bilik shj sementara buat lapisan sirap LAPISAN SIRAP – masukan semua bahan dan kacau hingga mendidih – cucuk keatas permukaan pandan santan yg sudah keras . – dah cucuk baru tuang perlahan lahan adunan sirap tadi dan sejukkan selama 4 jam – dah siap & selamat mencuba semua! mr. ali ♬ original sound – Suria Records Sdn. Bhd.

@this_is_mr.ali Resepi Puding Mangga Jelly by Mr. Ali ✨ Acuan puzzle atau loyang 8 inci Bahan – Bahan : LAPISAN PUDING MANGGA -100g gula -2 sudu makan susu pekat -10g agar agar serbuk -4 cawan air -sedikit garam & essen vanila -500g mangga yg sudah dikisar – 1 cawan dairy whipping cream LAPISAN JELLY Jelly: -10g agar agar serbuk -4 cawan air -5 sudu makan gula – potongan mangga Cara – Cara LAPISAN PUDING – masukkan kesemua bahan dan sebatikan dulu baru hidupkan api perlahan – kacau hingga mendidih dan matikan api – tuang dalam loyang atau acuan – tak perlu masukkan dalam peti, biar puding mengeras diluar pada suhu bilik – ketepikan adunan selebihnya sementara buat lapisan jelly LAPISAN JELLY – masukkan semua bahan lapisan ini dan kacau hingga mendidih – matikan api dan tuang keatas lapisan puding atau ke dalam acuan Tips: kalau puding bila digerakkan loyangnya masih lagi bergerak sikit ditengah2 bermakna ianya sudah separuh mengeras so tak perlu cucuk. Kalau puding mengeras sepenuhnya baru cucuk dengan garpu agar lapisan melekat – masukkan mangga yg dh dipotong dan susun – sejukkan selama 4 jam di dalam peti Dah siap dah boleh makan. selamat mencuba! – mr. ali ♬ Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan – Bernadya

Mr. Ali: TikTok | Instagram

h/t: [Swiss Miss]

