Home / Animals / Cats

Artist Reimagines Cats as Royalty in Traditional Portraits of People

By Margherita Cole on August 19, 2022
Cat Art by Galina Bugaevskaya

When looking at old works of art, it's not uncommon to find a feline companion somewhere in the composition. Artist Galina Bugaevskaya (aka Cat Universe on Instagram), however, reimagines traditional portraits where cats are the stars. Her ongoing series features kitties donned in historical costumes and jewelry, posing as n0blity.

Bugaevskaya has been creating her Cat Universe for over three years. The premise of the project is to place images of cats—usually via Photoshop—in unexpected situations. “I am inspired by their faces: funny, stern, curious—so different,” Bugaevskaya tells My Modern Met. “I adore non-standard photos and funny facial expressions, and I also love harsh frowning cats.”

In her series of “purrfect” portraits, she edits different felines into vintage oil paintings. To do this, she has to pair images of cats with the portraits that fit the most naturally—or with ones that are the most uncanny. In this way, she produces reimagined renderings of tabbies in flouncy pink gowns, tuxedo cats in royal garb, and more. “The main thing is that the facial expression fits the picture (or [the opposite], it does not fit absolutely, thereby causing an interesting funny dissonance),” Bugaevskaya continues. “In general, if the image after editing seems strange but natural, then I have achieved what I wanted.”

You can keep up with Bugaevskaya’s latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Artist Galina Bugaevskaya reimagines traditional nobility portraits with cats as the stars.

Cat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina Bugaevskaya

Each piece of her ongoing Cat Universe series places funny-faced felines in old paintings.

Cat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina Bugaevskaya

These cats seamlessly replace human figures, donning all the same historical costumes and jewelry.

Cat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina Bugaevskaya

The artist merges our furry little friends with the art in such a way that it’s almost as though she’s rewriting history.

Cat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina Bugaevskaya

Suddenly we’re left wondering what if all the King Jameses and Queen Elizabeths were actually Lord Fluffybottoms and Lady Sprinkles?

Cat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina Bugaevskaya

Alas, it’s just the clever work of a gifted artist with a whimsical sense of humor.

Cat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaCat Art by Galina BugaevskayaGalina Bugaevskaya: Instagram

Related Articles:

Densely Painted Illustrations Are Bucolic Landscapes You’ll Want To Get Lost In

Cartoonist Imagines Colorful World of Van Gogh in Illustrations Inspired by His Life

Famous Brand Logos Are Reimagined as Medieval Illustrations

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pawtrolling Pooch Named “Sausage” Helps Pedestrians Cross the Road Every Day
News Anchor Couple Turns Parenting Into a Funny Live News Report About Diaper Duty
Hungry Pup on a Train Is Hilariously Desperate To Get His Human’s Snack
This Cat Is Nicknamed “Zorro” for the Mask-Like Marking Across His Face
Woody Harrelson Wrote a Poem for His Adorable 8-Month-Old Doppelgänger
Scientist Admits His “Distant Star” Photo Is Actually Just a Slice of Chorizo

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Butcher Shop Has a Policy To Always Offer Stray Animals Some Tasty Treats
Senior Lady and Grocery Store Employee Have a Fake Stand-Off Every Time They See Each Other
Modern Minimalist Coffee Table Includes a Cozy Cat Bed Felines Will Feel Safe In
Video Game Where You Play as a Stray Cat Is Now the Highest Rated Game of 2022
5-Year-Old Dressed as Chucky the Doll Terrifies Adults in an Alabama Neighborhood
Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]