— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 24, 2022
You work hard, but there’s a cat out there who is working harder. Need proof? The Cats with Jobs Twitter—aka @catworkers—shows kitties from across the globe who are booked and busy. They sit at checkout counters, watch over store inventory, and pack their bags with ambitions of being the best traveling salescat around. And they look adorable doing all of it.
The Cats with Jobs Twitter feed features user submissions as well as photos found by the eagle-eyed account owner who scours the web for cats at work. Of course, these kitties aren’t really on the job, but their curiosity about everything humans do makes it seem like they are. It’s incredible—and funny—to see the lengths they’ll go to be among the action. Or, in some cases, they’re in the middle of things because it affords them the most space to spread out and relax while still being able to survey their kingdoms.
Scroll down to see some of our favorite cats at work.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 7, 2022
(There’s farming to do, give her the keys to the tractor right meow!)
🎥 @silentenygma pic.twitter.com/KHJEgmZJKA
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) July 31, 2022
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 12, 2022
(Salami inspector.) pic.twitter.com/Nmbv2azKSY
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 15, 2022
(The morning commute 😩) pic.twitter.com/ZZWfnXGQlv
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 13, 2022
(Cat station masters in Japan.) pic.twitter.com/qvuH5pqbwF
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 22, 2022
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 16, 2022
(Housekeeping!) pic.twitter.com/AWPk6Vf4WD
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) July 19, 2022
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) July 21, 2022
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) July 23, 2022
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) September 2, 2022
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) July 14, 2022
(Lingerie Model.) pic.twitter.com/e0JwDmxqr7
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 16, 2022
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) July 30, 2022
(Travelling salesman. What is she selling?) pic.twitter.com/7mBOj44cin
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 25, 2022
(Safety first!) pic.twitter.com/VJFSuUFCpU
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 19, 2022
(📸 @poni_catrik) pic.twitter.com/pxgnTaCXhD
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 19, 2022
(Gaming support cat.) pic.twitter.com/9ZK5AwUwdy
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 30, 2022
Cats With Jobs: Twitter
