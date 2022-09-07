Home / Funny

‘Cats With Jobs’ Twitter Features Funny Photos of Felines at Hard at “Work”

By Sara Barnes on September 7, 2022

You work hard, but there’s a cat out there who is working harder. Need proof? The Cats with Jobs Twitter—aka @catworkers—shows kitties from across the globe who are booked and busy. They sit at checkout counters, watch over store inventory, and pack their bags with ambitions of being the best traveling salescat around. And they look adorable doing all of it.

The Cats with Jobs Twitter feed features user submissions as well as photos found by the eagle-eyed account owner who scours the web for cats at work. Of course, these kitties aren’t really on the job, but their curiosity about everything humans do makes it seem like they are. It’s incredible—and funny—to see the lengths they’ll go to be among the action. Or, in some cases, they’re in the middle of things because it affords them the most space to spread out and relax while still being able to survey their kingdoms.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite cats at work.

They look adorable doing it.

They look adorable doing it.

Of course, these kitties aren't really on the job, but their curiosity about everything humans do makes it seem like they are.

It's incredible—and funny—to see the lengths they'll go to be among the action.

Cats With Jobs: Twitter

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
