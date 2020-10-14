Adorable Cats’ Halloween Costumes Make Them the Purrfect Package Deliverers

Halloween is just around the corner, but this year will be a little different. The COVID-19 pandemic means that many of us will be choosing to enjoy the spooky celebrations from the comfort of our homes. And for some of us who are lucky enough to have pets, that means dressing up our furry pals. Need inspiration? Meet Eric and Ollie, two Persian cats who have debuted their Halloween costumes a little early.

Not all cats would tolerate being told what to wear, but Eric and Ollie seem totally at ease in their cute costumes. In a video posted on Instagram, Eric (the white cat) is captured dressed up as a USPS mail carrier, while Ollie (the ginger kitty) dons a UPS delivery outfit. Each ensemble has a clever optical illusion—fake arms sewn to the front—so both felines look as though they’re holding their own miniature package. Imagine answering the door to these two delivery kitties—we would totally invite them in for a glass of milk.

Check out the video of Eric and Ollie in their costumes below and find more adorable cat content by joining their 116,000+ followers on Instagram.

For Halloween this year, these Persian cats named Eric and Ollie dressed up as delivery kitties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇬🇧Persian Kitties Eric & Ollie (@eric_and_ollie_) on Sep 23, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

Persian Kitties Eric And Ollie: Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [POPSUGAR]

All images via Persian Kitties Eric And Ollie.

Related Articles:

20 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat

Adorable Shaggy Dog Is Dressed as the World’s Cutest Mop for Halloween

“Pirate Cat” is Ready to Sail the High Seas in Adorable Halloween Costume