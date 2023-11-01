Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Really Raised the Bar This Year

Every year, celebrities dress up for Halloween and share their costumes with the world. Some of them, like supermodel Heidi Klum, are known for going all out in the makeup department. Others have fun leaning into the comedic side of the holiday. (This year, many celebrities got especially creative amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and the union's direction to avoid TV and film characters as costumes. Of course, some celebrities baulked at this request and wore what they wanted, while others like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. opted out of wearing a costume altogether.) We've put together some of the most memorable looks from this year's Halloween costumes, which range from hyperrealistic animals to other fellow celebrities.

Singer Janelle Monáe stunned her followers on Instagram by transforming into a chameleon. Not only is the performer's face completely masked to look like the reptile, but she wears a matching costume that changes colors. In a similar theme, the Klum also dressed up as an animal—a colorful peacock. While Klum wore an all blue bodysuit and a face of makeup to make it seem like she had a beak, a group of 10 performers from the Cirque du Soleil posed as the vibrant plumage for the tail.

Not all celebrities tapped into their wild side though. Many found inspiration from well-known films. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West dressed up as Cher and Dionne from the beloved 1995 film Clueless, looking very chic in matching plaid outfits. Meanwhile, British singer Adele wore dramatic makeup that made her a perfect Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

Scroll down to see more eye-catching celebrity costumes from Halloween 2023.

Heidi Klum as a peacock

Janelle Monáe as a color-changing chameleon

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as David Beckham

Meghan Thee Stallion as a flower from Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland

Mariah Carey as Jessica Rabbit

Adele as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family

Christina Aguilera as Cher

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Some people made it a creative family affair.

Keke Palmer and son Leo as the Bride of Frankenstein and Dr. Frankenstein

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West as Cher and Dionne from Clueless

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family as ancient Greek gods

Shay Mitchell and her daughter Rome as Elpheba and Glinda from Wicked

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's family as Mortal Kombat characters

There were also some fun couples/friends costumes.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Justin and Hailey Bieber as Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles from The Flintstones

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker as Lydia and Beetlejuice

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Gogo Yubari and Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies as Nomi Malone and Cristal Connors from Showgirls

