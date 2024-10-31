Home / Design / Creative Products

Self-Watering Planter Let’s You Grow a Rainforest Indoors Without Soil

By Eva Baron on October 31, 2024
The TILE by tevaplanter, a vertical planter shaped and patterned like a tile

In rainforests, plants grow on a variety of surfaces, ranging from lush trees to sloping mountain sides. Outdoors, a branch or rockface can be teeming with life, but bring it inside and its plants will wither. A new planter mimics how wildlife thrives in these conditions, transporting the rainforest to your home.

The Tile is a self-watering, low-maintenance solution to growing extravagant plants indoors Designed by tevaplanter, it acts as a vertical water bank, where water is held within it and slowly diffuses through its porous material to support plant roots. Excess water is then drained into its base while retaining an adequate amount inside without the risk of over- or under-watering. The Tile also reduces the messiness of gardening, since it doesn’t require soil or dirt.

As in nature, there are several ways to grow with the Tile: rubbing spores over its surface, using bands or wire to mount plants or cuttings, or covering it with seeds. Plant roots easily grip into the grooves lining the Tile’s surface, providing constant access to water and air. This innovative planter makes a plant’s journey external, where its sprouting seeds and winding roots are visible at all times.

The Tile is modular by design, meaning it’s easy to create thriving green murals by combining several planters. Whether it be fixed to your wall or perched on your desk, it is not only a groundbreaking planter but also a living piece of art.

Tevaplanter’s Tile has not only met its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter, but exceeded it by over 60 times their initial target. There’s about a week left in the campaign, where early bird panels are priced at $59.

To learn more about the company behind the Tile, you can visit tevaplanter’s website.

Designed by tevaplanter, the self-watering Tile planter brings the rainforest inside your home.

The TILE by tevaplanter, a vertical planter shaped and patterned like a tile

The Tile functions as a vertical water bank and ensures that your plants are never over- or under-watered.

 

Showing every part of a plant’s growth, the Tile is an innovative solution to gardening indoors.

The TILE by tevaplanter, a vertical planter shaped and patterned like a tile

tevaplanter: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images via Kickstarter.

