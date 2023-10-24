Woman Playing Cards Wins “World’s Largest Photo Competition”

German photo printing company CEWE has just announced the winners of its photo competition, which it says is the world's largest. Indonesian photographer Dikye Ariani was the overall winner for her image of a woman immersed in a card game with locals at a traditional Indonesian café, or “Warung Kopi.”

Ariani's slice-of-life image won out over the 509,612 photos submitted by amateur and professional photographers around the world. “Dikye Ariani impressively captures the atmosphere of a special moment with her photo,” states the jury. “The outstanding composition of the image is striking in its depth and clear focus on the main character, who is surrounded by the other protagonists of the scene. A central, diffused light enhances the artistic composition and intensifies the impact of the image.”

Prizes were also awarded to 10 category winners, which also included Ariani as the winner of the People category. Standout images include Michael Kemter's surreal look at a busy observation deck in New York's The Summit, which won the Architecture & Technology category. Claudia Räss' intimate look at the hand of a chimpanzee in Uganda, which topped the Animals category, is also particularly striking.

The other big winner of the contest is SOS Children's Villages. CEWE donated €0.10 to the Austrian non-profit for every photo submitted to the 2023 contest. This means that a total of €50,961 ($53,708), was donated to the organization. These funds will go towards an educational project by the children's aid organization in Somalia.

Scroll down to see all of the individual category winners from the CEWE Photo Award 2023.

Here are the winners of the CEWE Photo Award 2023.

Over 500,000 photos were entered into what the organization calls “the world's largest photography competition.”

All images via CEWE.