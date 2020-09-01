Home / Inspiring

Heartfelt Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Show What ‘Black Panther’ Means to Black Kids

By Sara Barnes on September 1, 2020

 

Actor Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration to many, and his unexpected passing is a tragic loss for this world. As people mourn his death, there have been sweet tributes being paid to Boseman via social media.

One digital memorial highlights the countless who children who dressed up as the King of Wakanda. On Twitter, writer, lawyer, and activist Derecka Purnell tweeted, “I would really love a thread of Black kids in Black Panther costumes,” she wrote, “as a way to remember and celebrate #ChadwickBoseman.” Purnell then shared pictures of her own kids, one of whom was dressed in an outfit featuring Boseman’s iconic role, King T’Challa.

The now-viral tweet is full of replies from people sharing their cute kids in Black Panther cosplay. Many are dressed up as T’Challa. In the replies, folks are sharing what the film—and the Black characters—mean to this generation of comic fans; it's an overwhelming sense of pride. One woman shared about her son, “He couldn't wait for Halloween. He was Black Panther at his first opportunity, a school show. He wore his Black Panther suit so much, we got him a second one.”

Another heartfelt homage that's taking place on social media shows kids’ reactions to learning about the death of Boseman and how they are grieving for him. Many held makeshift memorials for the actor using their Marvel action figures. In poignant pictures, the children have arranged the figurines around T’Challa, who lays down on the ground. The kids then strike the famous “Wakanda forever” pose by crossing their arms over their chest. The sorrow that these young people feel is palpable, and it's a powerful reminder of the lasting impact that Boseman made during his life cut too short.

Scroll down to see the touching tributes to Boseman, who will not soon be forgotten.

People are using social media to collectively pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

 

One Twitter thread has people sharing pictures of Black kids dressed in Black Panther costumes.

In another tribute to Boseman, kids are holding memorials with their action figures.

