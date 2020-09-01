Heartfelt Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Show What ‘Black Panther’ Means to Black Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy Purvis (@mom___unlimited) on Aug 30, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT

Actor Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration to many, and his unexpected passing is a tragic loss for this world. As people mourn his death, there have been sweet tributes being paid to Boseman via social media.

One digital memorial highlights the countless who children who dressed up as the King of Wakanda. On Twitter, writer, lawyer, and activist Derecka Purnell tweeted, “I would really love a thread of Black kids in Black Panther costumes,” she wrote, “as a way to remember and celebrate #ChadwickBoseman.” Purnell then shared pictures of her own kids, one of whom was dressed in an outfit featuring Boseman’s iconic role, King T’Challa.

The now-viral tweet is full of replies from people sharing their cute kids in Black Panther cosplay. Many are dressed up as T’Challa. In the replies, folks are sharing what the film—and the Black characters—mean to this generation of comic fans; it's an overwhelming sense of pride. One woman shared about her son, “He couldn't wait for Halloween. He was Black Panther at his first opportunity, a school show. He wore his Black Panther suit so much, we got him a second one.”

Another heartfelt homage that's taking place on social media shows kids’ reactions to learning about the death of Boseman and how they are grieving for him. Many held makeshift memorials for the actor using their Marvel action figures. In poignant pictures, the children have arranged the figurines around T’Challa, who lays down on the ground. The kids then strike the famous “Wakanda forever” pose by crossing their arms over their chest. The sorrow that these young people feel is palpable, and it's a powerful reminder of the lasting impact that Boseman made during his life cut too short.

Scroll down to see the touching tributes to Boseman, who will not soon be forgotten.

People are using social media to collectively pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

One Twitter thread has people sharing pictures of Black kids dressed in Black Panther costumes.

I would really love a thread of Black kids in Black Panther costumes, as a way to remember and celebrate #ChadwickBoseman 💔 — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 29, 2020

here are my babies, two different kind of black panthers, from halloween 🖤🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/xSbG2gBR2L — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 29, 2020

He practically lived in this costume pic.twitter.com/p4IC7SJyV6 — Keonté Smith (@IamKeonte) August 29, 2020

He couldn't wait for Halloween. He was Black Panther at his first opportunity, a school show. He wore his Black Panther suit so much, we got him a second one. pic.twitter.com/r0RIP2bY0w — Christy CeeCK (@ChristyCeeCK) August 29, 2020

My dad and I at my son's birthday and my son dressed up for Halloween. Just gutted today. #ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/ScnoKqYqKT — Courtney Nathan 💛 (@CourtneyANathan) August 29, 2020

He's already said that they can't replace him… Just make Shuri Black Panther or don't do a second movie at all. pic.twitter.com/bXMlUGm7Sn — KL Burd (@AuthorKLBurd) August 30, 2020

My babies loved this movie so much. We honor this man and all he has given us🖤💜 pic.twitter.com/gXxivJyYNt — Malinda Caudle (@MalindaCaudle81) August 29, 2020

My grandson feeling powerful and strong- Halloween 2018 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/CgeHwI9bpY — Kathleen Smith (@kasmultimedia) August 29, 2020

My niece Aandrea's favorite movie is Black Panther. ❤️♥️💜😩 pic.twitter.com/Dff1f4hG5U — Veronica Saint Pierre (@V_Saint_P) August 29, 2020

All the black superheroes they’ve come to love!! The insisted on their room having it too! So proud, so sad… pic.twitter.com/2YP8vomBAR — Aliw.a.v.e.s (@Aalaries1) August 29, 2020

Black Panther and Shuri 🥰 pic.twitter.com/I79mNAqG0Q — Dominique Devareaux (@melloyello1980) August 30, 2020

My Butter baby who will soon be 9, overheard me talking about his death & said “it's ok, he did what he was supposed to do before he died. We are going to get more Black superheroes bc of him”. 💜🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️ #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/2f0HCUJLmt — Black Bonnie (@CrazySexxy) August 29, 2020

In another tribute to Boseman, kids are holding memorials with their action figures.

This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/uzwaNOt8M0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2020

why this matters so much.⁣

rest in heavenly peace. ⁣

⁣#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/tEksgYEb8q — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

My son did the same thing!!! This is beyond hard to take in!!! 💔💔💔💔😭😭😫😫 pic.twitter.com/JyZ62ZGXUi — Tracie Cobbs (@Tray_cobbs) August 31, 2020

These sweet kiddos loved @chadwickboseman so much they held an action figure memorial service for him ❤️

Sent by @WSPA7 viewer Jasmine Pearson. pic.twitter.com/SwX1sJG4y7 — Sophia Radebaugh (@soph_radebaugh) August 31, 2020

