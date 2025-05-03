Home / Entertainment / Music

Soulful Violinist Performs Breathtaking Rendition of “A Change Is Gonna Come”

By Emma Taggart on May 3, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah (@hannahsworldoffun)

At a recent Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert, violinist and vocalist Charles Yang delivered a stunning encore, performing a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Blending his soulful voice with his unique way of playing violin, he brought a fresh, contemporary energy to the orchestra, filling the entire venue with powerful emotion.

Originally released in 1964, “A Change Is Gonna Come” became an anthem of the American Civil Rights Movement. Sam Cooke wrote the song to capture the social struggles of the era, delivering a powerful message of hope and perseverance. The song remains deeply relevant today, and Yang’s modern version brings it to life like never before.

It’s no surprise that Yang’s incredible performance went viral online, but the talented violinist and vocalist remains humble. “I am at a loss for words of the overwhelming reception y’all have given my performance here,” wrote Yang in an Instagram caption. “Thank you all for listening, for sharing, and thank you Sam Cooke for your profound song that is more powerful and relevant than ever in today’s time.”

When he’s not playing as part of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Yang is one of three members in the band, Time for Three. His bandmates Nicolas Kendall and Ranaan Meyer recently shared a video of his Sam Cooke cover on Facebook, showing their support and admiration for their fellow musician. “As band mates, we get to experience the deep heart and soul of our brotha Charles Yang every night onstage,” they write in the caption. “It’s nothing less than a true privilege, and it’s also kinda totally baddass to watch him do his thing, giving away so much love and changing people’s lives as he has done with ours.”

Check out Yang’s breathtaking performance below, and watch the entire Voices of a New World concert on the Symphony Live website.

At a recent Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert, violinist and vocalist Charles Yang delivered a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Watch Yang's full performance.

Charles Yang: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Symphony Live: Website | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles:

Talented 9-Year-Old Violinist Joins Pianist for Impromptu Street Performance of ‘Carol of the Bells’

Self-Taught Violinist Becomes NYC Street Performer Wowing People With His Amazing Skills

Expert Violinist Continues To Play Concerto Even With a Mid-Solo Broken String

One-Armed Violinist Performs Beautiful Solo With Custom-Built Prosthetic Bow Arm

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Exhibition Celebrates the Glitz of the Disco Era and Its Sociopolitical Roots
$11 Million Sale of Famed Stradivarius Violin Establishes Largest Scholarship Endowment for Boston Music School’s Students
M3F Fest Electrifies Phoenix With a Big Music Lineup That Benefits Local Charities
Dolly Parton Releases Emotional Song Inspired by Her Late Husband, Carl Dean
Fascinating Video Chronicles the Entire History of Music Videos, From the 1890s to Today
RIP Roberta Flack: Legendary Genre-Bending American Singer Dies at 88

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Matches Iconic Music Photos With Real-Life Locations Where They Were Taken
Stunning Performance Visualizes Music From a Piano With Undulating Lights
Artist Draws Stunning Portraits of John Lennon and Yoko Ono on Vintage Maps for Grammy-Nominated Re-Release of “Mind Games”
Listen to Sam Smith’s Sonic Versatility in His Highly Praised NPR Tiny Desk Concert
John Coltrane’s ‘Circle of Tones’ Illustration Beautifully Visualizes the Connections Between Mathematics and Music
Soprano Pretty Yende Delivers Thrilling Rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ During the Reopening of Notre-Dame

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.