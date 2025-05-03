Soulful Violinist Performs Breathtaking Rendition of “A Change Is Gonna Come”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah (@hannahsworldoffun)

At a recent Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert, violinist and vocalist Charles Yang delivered a stunning encore, performing a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Blending his soulful voice with his unique way of playing violin, he brought a fresh, contemporary energy to the orchestra, filling the entire venue with powerful emotion.

Originally released in 1964, “A Change Is Gonna Come” became an anthem of the American Civil Rights Movement. Sam Cooke wrote the song to capture the social struggles of the era, delivering a powerful message of hope and perseverance. The song remains deeply relevant today, and Yang’s modern version brings it to life like never before.

It’s no surprise that Yang’s incredible performance went viral online, but the talented violinist and vocalist remains humble. “I am at a loss for words of the overwhelming reception y’all have given my performance here,” wrote Yang in an Instagram caption. “Thank you all for listening, for sharing, and thank you Sam Cooke for your profound song that is more powerful and relevant than ever in today’s time.”

When he’s not playing as part of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Yang is one of three members in the band, Time for Three. His bandmates Nicolas Kendall and Ranaan Meyer recently shared a video of his Sam Cooke cover on Facebook, showing their support and admiration for their fellow musician. “As band mates, we get to experience the deep heart and soul of our brotha Charles Yang every night onstage,” they write in the caption. “It’s nothing less than a true privilege, and it’s also kinda totally baddass to watch him do his thing, giving away so much love and changing people’s lives as he has done with ours.”

Check out Yang’s breathtaking performance below, and watch the entire Voices of a New World concert on the Symphony Live website.

Watch Yang's full performance.

